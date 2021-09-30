City Council candidate profiles: Hunter talks housing, youth

Joe Don Hunter says he’s running for the Council Bluffs City Council to make sure younger generations have opportunities in the community.
“Opportunities for them to find work, own their homes and to spend time in a city that reflects their values,” he said. “I’ll help make sure young people have an opportunity to work and live here in Council Bluffs and be proud to call it home.”
Hunter, a real estate agent, said he also currently substitute teaches for the Council Bluffs Community School District and is in my third year coaching football for Abraham Lincoln High School.
Hunter said what he appreciates so much about Council Bluffs is family, work ethic and the community. Hunter and his wife Rachel Danker are expecting their first child in 2022.
“I believe it’s a pivotal time for our city to focus on how we can grow,” he said. “We need to consider how we’ll attract businesses, and the opportunities those businesses will provide people in Council Bluffs.”
Hunter grew up playing sports in Council Bluffs — soccer, baseball, basketball and football — and graduated from AL in 2005.
“I played football through high school at Abraham Lincoln High School and at Morningside College in Sioux City,” he said. “I graduated from Morningside in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a coaching endorsement.”
A favorite memory Hunter has from the Council Bluffs area is spending time with his family on their property along the Missouri River. Growing up he spent a lot of time riding dirt bikes, which is still a passion of his, he said.
Hunter is also an agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate, and said that is where his focus on housing comes from.
“Helping people achieve homeownership is a passion of mine,” he said. “As a City Council member, I will work with our local businesses and nonprofits to help expand our housing opportunities.”
Hunter plans to prioritize affordable homeownership, support local business as well as nonprofits.
“I’ll support our local businesses in developing and building new homes as well as our non profits as they continue investing in existing infrastructure,” his campaign flyer said.
Another plan is working on economic development by making entrepreneurships a reality for as many community members as possible. Hunter wants to make Council Bluffs “an attractive place for businesses to call home.”
Hunter said listening to people in the community is important to him.
“Citizens, business owners and neighbors from all over our city have different backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints,” he said. “I am committed to listening with humility, finding common ground and making decisions with the community’s best interests in mind.