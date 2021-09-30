City Council candidate profiles: Hunter talks housing, youth

A favorite memory Hunter has from the Council Bluffs area is spending time with his family on their property along the Missouri River. Growing up he spent a lot of time riding dirt bikes, which is still a passion of his, he said.

Hunter is also an agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate, and said that is where his focus on housing comes from.

“Helping people achieve homeownership is a passion of mine,” he said. “As a City Council member, I will work with our local businesses and nonprofits to help expand our housing opportunities.”

Hunter plans to prioritize affordable homeownership, support local business as well as nonprofits.

“I’ll support our local businesses in developing and building new homes as well as our non profits as they continue investing in existing infrastructure,” his campaign flyer said.

Another plan is working on economic development by making entrepreneurships a reality for as many community members as possible. Hunter wants to make Council Bluffs “an attractive place for businesses to call home.”

Hunter said listening to people in the community is important to him.