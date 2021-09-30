City Council candidate profiles: Kite talks COVID response, infrastructure

“We all want to look out for each other, and part of that is remembering the people who have been isolated since this began and still are, as well as taking basic measures to avoid another winter like we had last year. Which could be catastrophic especially to our small businesses.”

Kite said the City Council needs to represent the interest of everyone in the community. A common theme he found when talking to people around town is that many groups in certain areas around town feel that they don’t have a voice.

“One thing that I’m able to do on my own, is to help solve that problem by engaging our people,” he said. “When people know that they have a voice and representation, they become part of the process, and that makes any governing body better able to do its job.”

Kite knows it isn’t possible to make everyone happy, but he said while being on the City Council it’s the council’s responsibility to make sure they understand the people they are representing.

“We have a lot of issues to work through, but also a world of good and continued progress on the horizon,” he said.