City Council candidate profiles: Kite talks COVID response, infrastructure

Alex Kite said there’s a lot to love about Council Bluffs, but his favorite is its people.
After growing up in Atlantic, Kite moved to the area in 2009.
“I am fortunate to have my family right here in Council Bluffs with me, including my mother, stepdad, sister and her beautiful baby girl, and the best person I could imagine to share life with, my better half Jessie Kite,” he said in an email to the Nonpareil.
Kite said he decided to run for the City Council after a volunteer from the Iowa Democratic Party reached out and got him thinking about it.
“I emerge as a leader in a lot of areas of my life, and often find myself taking the role of advocate when I see someone that needs one,” he said. “I’ve got a talent for being able to see an issue from all sides, and for understanding the reasons behind points of view even when they aren’t stated outright — they often aren’t.”
Kite said that’s what makes him a good mediator and that looking out for each other comes easy to him.
“I’ve been told that I have great communication skills, and I want to apply myself in the way that I can do the most good,” Kite said. “I see this as a great opportunity to take on a huge responsibility; representing our city and its 63,000-plus people shouldn’t be thought of in any other way.”
Currently, Kite is a full time nursing student at Iowa Western Community College — he started the program in 2019. When he isn’t busy studying, he enjoys spending time outside.
“I have a lot of hobbies, including motorcycling, kayak fishing for bass, fly fishing for trout, camping, hunting, designing and building furniture from wood and steel, being a dad to two dogs and one cat (and occasionally a foster) and spending time with family and friends,” he said. “I find spending time outdoors to be therapeutic and restorative, and wood and metal working provides a good outlet for my creative and problem-solving sides. I also captain a coed volleyball team during the summer.”
Kite said it’s pretty exciting to get the First Avenue project underway, and he would be proud to contribute to it on the City Council. He also discussed city infrastructure.
“As a motorcyclist, I’m keenly aware of the condition of some of our city streets and I think it’s fair to expect that roads be safe to use,” he said.
He said he also thinks the city could also be doing better with handling COVID-19.
“There is a lot we could be doing about it that stops short of mandating masks or shots,” he said. “If we appeal to the good nature present in most of us, instead of trying to force things, I think we could realize better results and be more unified as a community.
“We all want to look out for each other, and part of that is remembering the people who have been isolated since this began and still are, as well as taking basic measures to avoid another winter like we had last year. Which could be catastrophic especially to our small businesses.”
Kite said the City Council needs to represent the interest of everyone in the community. A common theme he found when talking to people around town is that many groups in certain areas around town feel that they don’t have a voice.
“One thing that I’m able to do on my own, is to help solve that problem by engaging our people,” he said. “When people know that they have a voice and representation, they become part of the process, and that makes any governing body better able to do its job.”
Kite knows it isn’t possible to make everyone happy, but he said while being on the City Council it’s the council’s responsibility to make sure they understand the people they are representing.
“We have a lot of issues to work through, but also a world of good and continued progress on the horizon,” he said.
Kite said he wants to engage with people in the community about what’s important to them, what they want to see changed and what they think. Those who would like to share can email kite4cbcc@gmail.com.