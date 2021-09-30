City Council candidate profiles: Meckna highlights meth crisis, revitalization

Jerry Meckna, owner of Guntech Holsters, said one of the main reasons he’s running for City Council is to tackle the methamphetamine crisis in Council Bluffs.
“I’ve witnessed it,” he said. “I’ve seen people walking up and down the street screaming at nothing.”
Meckna plans to work on implementing some policies and city ordinances to help those battling methamphetamine addiction with rehabilitation.
“These aren’t bad people, they are just lost,” he said. “They’re fighting the horrible demon of addiction.”
He said he appreciates the work of Micah House and New Visions Homeless Services, but he feels there is something lacking in the city and he plans to fix that.
Another concern Meckna has is how long it takes for Council Bluffs Police Officer’s to get a vehicle issued to them when they start their shift.
“We have these people out here who need help and sometimes people are waiting over an hour just to get help,” he said.
Meckna said recently met with Cheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative, and talked about the revitalization plans for the city — which he described as phenomenal.
“There is no reason why Council Bluffs doesn’t have something similar to Omaha’s Midtown Crossing or the Capital District,” he said.
He said this is something Council Bluffs desperately needs and the revenue it brings in will help continue to build and improve other areas within the city.
“I think it’s great to bring in more options for things to do in Council Bluffs,” he said. “It will draw in more tourists and people who could potentially become permanent residents. That’s revenue that the city could utilize on roads and flooding.”
The condition of the roads in Council Bluffs are another concern Meckna has. He said when he’s talked to people about their main concerts, road conditions are usually at the top of the list.
“I have a friend whose family owns a very prominent business and he refused to buy a sports car until he eventually relocated to Papillion, Nebraska two years ago,” Meckna said in a Facebook post. “And one of his motivations for leaving was the condition of the roads.”
Meckna said he is running as a true independent and knows the position itself is nonpartisan.
“My goal is strictly to better the lives of the residents in the city,” he said.