City Council candidate profiles: Meckna highlights meth crisis, revitalization

Jerry Meckna, owner of Guntech Holsters, said one of the main reasons he’s running for City Council is to tackle the methamphetamine crisis in Council Bluffs.

“I’ve witnessed it,” he said. “I’ve seen people walking up and down the street screaming at nothing.”

Meckna plans to work on implementing some policies and city ordinances to help those battling methamphetamine addiction with rehabilitation.

“These aren’t bad people, they are just lost,” he said. “They’re fighting the horrible demon of addiction.”

He said he appreciates the work of Micah House and New Visions Homeless Services, but he feels there is something lacking in the city and he plans to fix that.

Another concern Meckna has is how long it takes for Council Bluffs Police Officer’s to get a vehicle issued to them when they start their shift.

“We have these people out here who need help and sometimes people are waiting over an hour just to get help,” he said.

Meckna said recently met with Cheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative, and talked about the revitalization plans for the city — which he described as phenomenal.