City Council candidate profiles: Peterson pushes family-focus, economic development

I am passionate about creating opportunities for our children while focusing on the family.

Peterson also said he thinks the city should work on the functionality of the community by “taking a hard look at (Council Bluffs) infrastructure.”

Peterson said he’s a passionate leader that has a strong voice for Council Bluffs citizens.

“I naturally lead by example and will set the condition for others to follow — whether it be through mentorship or clear direction,” he said. “I will challenge practices, policies, and procedures and refuse to settle for the status quo.”

He said his leadership will benefit Council Bluffs because he is motivated and has a proven track record from previous leadership roles he’s held on boards and committees in the area.

“I am dedicated to making Council Bluffs a vibrant safe place to raise our families and an attraction for others to come and visit,” he said. “I strongly believe in our community and its residents.

“We truly are an All-American city that can be brought to the forefront to be named the best city in Iowa.”

