City Council candidate profiles: Peterson pushes family-focus, economic development

Chris Peterson is running for City Council because he believes “it’s time to breathe some fresh air back into the City Council.”
“Transitions come with big expectations, and I intend to deliver,” Peterson said. “I recognize that a movement is occurring in our area that starves for new ideas, talent and business opportunities that should be nested in a strategy to promote growth in Council Bluffs.”
Peterson is the director of the Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club and has been with the organization for 12 years.
“As the director I am blessed to have the opportunity to mentor our youth across the city,” he said.
Peterson has been a Council Bluffs resident for 36 years.
“I love that (Council Bluffs) has a big city vibe, but a small-town camaraderie,” he said. “I love the history, the culture and the diversity.”
He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa and then returned to Council Bluffs to start his family.
“I have been married to my wife Erin for 10 years and we have three amazing children — Landon, 10, and fraternal twins Lilah and Carter, 8, and our family dogs Rosie and Lucy,” he said.
Erin Peterson is running for a Lewis Central school board seat.
Chris Peterson said he enjoys spending time outdoors grilling, spending time out at Lake of the Ozarks, coaching youth sports and spending time with family and friends. He said it’s time to bring families back to the community to live, work and play.
“Given my background, my network extends to a broader community base, and I believe we can modernize the way we do business in our local government through collaboration to take CB to the next level,” he said.
“First and foremost, I am a passionate leader that has a strong voice for our citizens,” he said. “I naturally lead by example and will set the condition for others to follow — whether it be through mentorship or clear direction. I will challenge practices, policies and procedures and refuse to settle for the status quo.”
Peterson said he has three plans for Council Bluffs:
Drive responsible economic development
Continue to knock down barriers for small businesses and create environments that attract talent.
Practice fiscal responsibility
Your tax dollars matter! Having worked in the nonprofit sector I understand how to efficiently manage budgets to meet goals.
Be a fierce advocate for our families
I am passionate about creating opportunities for our children while focusing on the family.
Peterson also said he thinks the city should work on the functionality of the community by “taking a hard look at (Council Bluffs) infrastructure.”
Peterson said he’s a passionate leader that has a strong voice for Council Bluffs citizens.
“I naturally lead by example and will set the condition for others to follow — whether it be through mentorship or clear direction,” he said. “I will challenge practices, policies, and procedures and refuse to settle for the status quo.”
He said his leadership will benefit Council Bluffs because he is motivated and has a proven track record from previous leadership roles he’s held on boards and committees in the area.
“I am dedicated to making Council Bluffs a vibrant safe place to raise our families and an attraction for others to come and visit,” he said. “I strongly believe in our community and its residents.
“We truly are an All-American city that can be brought to the forefront to be named the best city in Iowa.”