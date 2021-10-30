City Council candidate questions: Joe Don Hunter

What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?

I think the city can do a lot to help businesses by welcoming in people who want to invest their resources in our city. We’ve taken great care to develop a comprehensive plan and it lays out a framework for Council Bluffs we can be proud of.

It’s my opinion that the city should being saying “yes” more often to those willing to bet on themselves and their businesses. Common sense should always prevail in making these decisions.

What can the city do to bring affordable housing to Council Bluffs? What are the barriers to this effort?

Affordable housing is vital to the growth and success of our city. I think we’re doing a good job overall and if elected I look forward to continuing to help solve these problems. Getting city owned lots back onto the market is something I would push for.

Utilizing federal grants to revitalize areas of our city, like we’re doing with the West Broadway corridor, is also a good example of bringing housing opportunities to Council Bluffs. To me, affordable housing means filling the gaps that exist between lower, median and higher price points in our city.