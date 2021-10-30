City Council candidate questions: Joe Don Hunter

What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?
I think the city can do a lot to help businesses by welcoming in people who want to invest their resources in our city. We’ve taken great care to develop a comprehensive plan and it lays out a framework for Council Bluffs we can be proud of.
It’s my opinion that the city should being saying “yes” more often to those willing to bet on themselves and their businesses. Common sense should always prevail in making these decisions.
What can the city do to bring affordable housing to Council Bluffs? What are the barriers to this effort?
Affordable housing is vital to the growth and success of our city. I think we’re doing a good job overall and if elected I look forward to continuing to help solve these problems. Getting city owned lots back onto the market is something I would push for.
Utilizing federal grants to revitalize areas of our city, like we’re doing with the West Broadway corridor, is also a good example of bringing housing opportunities to Council Bluffs. To me, affordable housing means filling the gaps that exist between lower, median and higher price points in our city.
What can the city do to address the homelessness issue in Council Bluffs?
There are several issues relating to the rise in homeless population in Council Bluffs. Mental health and drug addiction are major concerns. I’ll continue working with our partners providing help and getting people back on their feet.
We need to make an extra effort to educate and provide resources to our youth to give them the best opportunity for success. I l think our local law enforcement does a great job navigating these situations with compassion and respect. It’s going to take a continued, concerted effort to solve this issue.
The city is surveying citizens on the use of federal COVID-19 recovery funds. What should the city focus on in spending those funds?
The federal COVID relief money should be carefully used on applicable expenses. Particularly one-time and short term expenses in our budget to keep more dollars in the general fund. We’ll be able to free up some of that money and put it to best use improving our community.
How will you benefit the City Council if elected?
I work everyday in a relationship building industry. Our local government needs excellent listeners, planners, and people committed to finding common ground and using common sense. I will benefit the taxpayers by fiercely defending their best interests and challenging the status quo. I look forward to bringing my experience and skill set to the council.