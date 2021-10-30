City Council candidate questions: Steve Gorman

For the last 30 years, my first priority has always been the safety of our community. While there will be a number of restrictions for how our community can spend COVID relief funds, I believe it is important for the City Council to listen to the people who know best what they need ... the citizens of Council Bluffs. In addition to answers from the community via the Council’s survey, I will reach out to city employees, our public safety professionals and educators within our schools to better understand their needs and the needs of our city’s most vulnerable citizens.

The COVID-19 relief funds we’re talking about were allocated months ago and have just been sitting there waiting to be spent. As I’ve talked to families across town, it’s become clear to me that our community cannot wait for that relief ... we need it now. Therefore, I’ll work with the Council to quickly identify how best to spend these funds to support our community as we transition into the next phase of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.