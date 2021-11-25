City Council discusses grants, projects, awards and more

Leslie Coleman, CEO of NeighborWorks Home Solutions in Council Bluffs, thanked the City Council and Community Development Department for their help on the Walnut Grove Subdivision at the most recent City Council meeting.
“Earlier this fall we had attended the Iowa Finance Authority conference where the Walnut Grove Subdivision had won the 2021 Housing Iowa Award for single housing development,” Coleman said. “It takes a lot of partnership to get something like that done whereas all of you — the city and the Community Development Department — were very integral in ensuring that we could get that subdivision completed.”
There are 14 housing units in the subdivision.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Brenda Mainwaring, CEO and president of the Iowa West Foundation, shared what grants were being funded to projects in Council Bluffs.
The largest grant of $1 million went to the city of Council Bluffs for the second part of the First Avenue trail.
Another $26,000 was funded to place a new BCycle station near Thomas Jefferson High School and the Hy-Vee on Broadway.
Mainwaring said research that was done in Omaha showed that when they put a BCycle station near a high school it is one of the most used and least vandalized stations that they have in Omaha.
The Iowa West Foundation also funded phase eight of Blink which will cover the area south of Abraham Lincoln High School.
The Council Bluffs Community Development Department presented its lighting ordinance draft. The department decided an update was needed because the code is not very specific, needed codes that are more enforceable and to help decrease light pollution.
One of the main new standards in the proposal was related to light trespass — where light falls where it’s not needed or wanted.
“We don’t have any measurable limits currently but we are proposing some limits that will be measured in foot candles, which is a measure of light intensity,” said Brandon Siracuse, city planner for Council Bluffs. “We are suggesting a limit of .10 foot candles at residential or open space property lines and a limit of 1 foot candle at commercial or industrial property lines.”
A foot candle is the measure of one candle and the light intensity of the candle a foot away from a wall in a 1 foot square area, he said.
The draft also includes new light fixture design, color temperature and exceptions — holiday lighting, construction lighting, emergency lighting, lights within public right of way, lighting required by state or law and others.
Siracuse said the department is hoping to make a final decision on the new ordinance in early 2022.
Community Development Director and city Chief of State Brandon Garrett reported on the progress of the Community Development Block Grant for COVID-19 that was funded to Council Bluffs. The city received $1.5 million in funding.
The department has committed $915,000 out of the $1.5 million and out of the $915,000 only $661,000 has been spent — there is a remaining balance of $593,000 in funds.
Projects that the department contributed to with those funds included an extension of the Blink community WIFI network, food security, business assistance grants, direct financial assistance and others.
There are six years left to spend the remaining funds.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh proclaimed the Saturday following Thanksgiving to be Small Business Saturday and proclaimed the Tuesday following Thanksgiving to be #GivingTuesday712 — Southwest Iowa’s local celebration of the global Giving Tuesday.
Also at the Monday meeting the council:
Approved the second reading of Ordinance 6475 to amend Chapter 1.40 Council Bluffs Civil Rights Commission of the 2020 Municipal Code of Council Bluffs, by amending Section 1.40.030 “Definitions-Civil Rights Commission;” Section 1.40.080 “Unfair Employment Practices;” Section 1.40.100 “Unfair Or Discriminatory Practices-Housing;” Section 1.40.110 “Unfair Credit Practices;” Section 1.40.120 “Unfair Or Discriminatory Practices-Education;” and Section 1.40.140 “Retaliation.”
Approved the second reading of Ordinance 6476 establishing the American Games Urban Revitalization Area within the City of Council Bluffs at 504 34th Ave.
Approved Resolution 21-339 authorizing a $10,000 signing bonus to any certified police officer that is hired.
Approved Resolution 21-340 increasing the authorized strength of the Finance Department by 1 to add an additional Account Clerk II position to the Treasury Team to fill by January 2022.
Approved Resolution 21-341 approving and authorizing the Mayor to execute the Second Addendum to the Employment Agreement between the City of Council Bluffs and City Attorney, Richard Wade.
Approved Resolution 21-342 authorizing the Finance Director to classify American Rescue Plan Act funds as Revenue Loss and use a portion of those funds to replace revenue lost between March and December of 2020.
Approved Resolution 21-343 abolishing the part-time Account Clerk II position effective February 10, 2022 and creating a part-time Account Clerk I position effective immediately within the Finance department.
Approved Resolution 21-344 authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk to execute an agreement with James Hall dba Jim’s Hauling for the 29 South 35th Street Demolition Project.
Approved Resolution 21-345 Resolution granting approval of a Temporary Use Permit to allow a concrete batch plant from April 1, 2022 until October 1, 2022, on property zoned I-2/Industrial District, and being legally described as part of Lots 1, 2 and 3, Auditor’s Subdivision. Location: 8.43 acres of undeveloped land lying immediately east of 2445 N. 25th St.
Approved Resolution 21-246, granting approval of a six-lot preliminary subdivision plan to be known as Mall of the Bluffs, Replat 1, at 1751 Madison Ave.
Approved Resolution 21-247, adopting the planned commercial development plan on properties generally located at 1751 Madison Ave.
The following were approved for liquor licenses, Hard Luck Saloon, 626 16th Ave.; Hy-Vee #2, 1745 Madison Ave.; La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 3036 S. Expressway; and Oskies for Sports, 1851 Madison Ave., Suite 724.
The next City Council meeting will be Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Council Bluffs City Hall, 209 Pearl St.