City Council discusses grants, projects, awards and more

Leslie Coleman, CEO of NeighborWorks Home Solutions in Council Bluffs, thanked the City Council and Community Development Department for their help on the Walnut Grove Subdivision at the most recent City Council meeting.

“Earlier this fall we had attended the Iowa Finance Authority conference where the Walnut Grove Subdivision had won the 2021 Housing Iowa Award for single housing development,” Coleman said. “It takes a lot of partnership to get something like that done whereas all of you — the city and the Community Development Department — were very integral in ensuring that we could get that subdivision completed.”

There are 14 housing units in the subdivision.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Brenda Mainwaring, CEO and president of the Iowa West Foundation, shared what grants were being funded to projects in Council Bluffs.

The largest grant of $1 million went to the city of Council Bluffs for the second part of the First Avenue trail.

Another $26,000 was funded to place a new BCycle station near Thomas Jefferson High School and the Hy-Vee on Broadway.