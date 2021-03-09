City Council holds off on budget vote until relief bill details emerge

With city officials awaiting word on what kind of federal dollars will reach Council Bluffs from the latest COVID-19 relief bill, the City Council on Monday night held off on approving the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“We don’t want to pass it until we know where that’s at,” Councilwoman Melissa Head said. “We’ve decided to wait until we get official word on that.”
The council voted 5-0 to continue the public hearing on the proposed budget to the March 22 meeting. Cities must certify their budgets by March 31.
The House version of the bill included roughly $24.6 million for Council Bluffs. The money can be used to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, replace revenue lost based on revenue projections from Jan. 27, 2020 as a result of the pandemic and in general address negative economic impacts.
On Friday, Walsh said the city is awaiting exact numbers and guidance on what it can and can’t do with the funds.
The Senate passed its version of the stimulus bill on Saturday and while similar, contains enough changes that it must pass the House of Representatives again.
Lawmakers in Washington have said they expect the bill to be on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the week.
“If we get help with local dollars, that’ll help ease the burden on local taxpayers,” Mayor Matt Walsh said during the meeting. “We will hold off until the last meeting in March.”
The proposed budget includes $157,522,989 in expenditures and $144,081,027 in revenue. The tax levy will remain at $18.26, though council members and Mayor Matt Walsh said they’re hopeful federal money from the COVID-19 stimulus bill, still making its way through Congress, would allow the council to reduce that number in the near future.
The levy has been at $18.26 since FY19, when it was raised to cover voter-approved bonding for the new Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters. The levy was $17.9072 in FY18 and $17.75 in the preceding years.
The tax levy includes money for the city’s general fund, transit, civic center, airport, liability and insurance, emergency services, employee benefits and debt service.
With the state’s property tax rollback, the levy is assessed at 55% of a home’s taxable valuation. Residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,004 for the year in city taxes. That does not include school and county taxes.
“The levy isn’t going to increase. But if people’s valuations increase, they will see an increase in city taxes,” Walsh told the Nonpareil on Friday. “And we know these are tough times for some residents, so we’re going to do everything we can to mitigate that. If the city gets money we’ll react quickly and try to readjust the levy.”