City Council holds off on budget vote until relief bill details emerge

With city officials awaiting word on what kind of federal dollars will reach Council Bluffs from the latest COVID-19 relief bill, the City Council on Monday night held off on approving the fiscal year 2022 budget.

“We don’t want to pass it until we know where that’s at,” Councilwoman Melissa Head said. “We’ve decided to wait until we get official word on that.”

The council voted 5-0 to continue the public hearing on the proposed budget to the March 22 meeting. Cities must certify their budgets by March 31.

The House version of the bill included roughly $24.6 million for Council Bluffs. The money can be used to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, replace revenue lost based on revenue projections from Jan. 27, 2020 as a result of the pandemic and in general address negative economic impacts.

On Friday, Walsh said the city is awaiting exact numbers and guidance on what it can and can’t do with the funds.

The Senate passed its version of the stimulus bill on Saturday and while similar, contains enough changes that it must pass the House of Representatives again.

Lawmakers in Washington have said they expect the bill to be on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the week.