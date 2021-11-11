City Council rejects bid for local playground update

The Council Bluffs City Council recently rejected a bid for the Cochran Park Playground upgrade.

The council decided to reject the bid after it was deemed non-responsive. The contractor indicated in the bid that the project start date, June 1, 2021, was scheduled to occur after the substantial completion date indicated within the bid guidelines put out by the city -- May 18, 2021.

Local company PowerTech will be donating $200,000 towards the replacement of the playground.

The playground is 24-years-old and the new one will feature structures for kids 2-years-old to 10-years-old. There will also be a swing set and a shelter.

The project is now available for re-advertisement.

Also at Monday's meeting the council:

Approved Resolution 21-311 to dispose of city property described as the east 46 feet of Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Grimes Addition. The location is the property formerly addressed as 746 West Washington Ave.

Approved Resolution 21-312 approving the Urban Revitalization Plan for the American Games Urban Revitalization Area at 504 34th Ave.