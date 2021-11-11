City Council rejects bid for local playground update

The Council Bluffs City Council recently rejected a bid for the Cochran Park Playground upgrade.
The council decided to reject the bid after it was deemed non-responsive. The contractor indicated in the bid that the project start date, June 1, 2021, was scheduled to occur after the substantial completion date indicated within the bid guidelines put out by the city -- May 18, 2021.
Local company PowerTech will be donating $200,000 towards the replacement of the playground.
The playground is 24-years-old and the new one will feature structures for kids 2-years-old to 10-years-old. There will also be a swing set and a shelter.
The project is now available for re-advertisement.
Also at Monday's meeting the council:
Approved Resolution 21-311 to dispose of city property described as the east 46 feet of Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Grimes Addition. The location is the property formerly addressed as 746 West Washington Ave.
Approved Resolution 21-312 approving the Urban Revitalization Plan for the American Games Urban Revitalization Area at 504 34th Ave.
Introduced and approved the first reading of Ordinance 6476 establishing the American Games Urban Revitalization Area within the City of Council Bluffs at 504 34th Ave.
Approved Resolution 21-314 authorizing staff to rebid the Cochran Park Playground Upgrade, Project R22-05.
Approved Resolution 21-315 authorizing the city clerk to certify assessments against properties to the Pottawattamie county treasurer for unreimbursed costs incurred by the city for the abatement of weeds and the removal of solid waste nuisances upon properties and directing them to be collected in the same manner as a property tax.
Approved Resolution 21-316 accepting the bid of Midwest Mechanical Industrial in the amount of $361,900 for the Southwest Pumping Station Control Replacement and Generator Set Infrastructure project.
Approved Resolution 21-317 abolishing one Street and Sewer Supervisor II position and creating one new Street and Sewer Supervisor position within the Public Works Department.
Approved Resolution 21-318 and 21-319 Resolution 21-318, endorsing an application to the Iowa Department of Transportation by the City of Council Bluffs and TSL Company Holdings, Ltd. for grant funding under the Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation Systems (LIFTS) Program. Resolution 21-319, authorizing the Mayor to execute the Development Agreement with TSL Company Holdings, Ltd. for the Construction of an Intermodal Container Freight Station in Council Bluffs.
Approved Resolutions 21-320, 21-321 and 21-322 authorizing Interfund Loan approval for FY23 TIF Certifications.
Approved Resolution 21-323 authorizing for annual certification for Tax Increment Financing Indebtedness.
Approved Resolution 21-324 accepting the bid of Judds Bros. Construction Co. for the N. 28th St.Storm Sewer Rehab, Phase II.
Approved Resolution 21-325 authorizing the City to submit an U.S. Environmental 3 Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant application.
Approved Resolution 21-326 amending the City Personnel Policy by creating a New Policy No. 215 “Residency Requirement.”
The following were approved for liquor licenses, Council Bluffs Sinclair, 1305 N. 25th St. and Texas Roadhouse, 3231 S. 24th St.
The next City Council meeting will be Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Council Bluffs City Hall, 209 Pearl St.