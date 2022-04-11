Closing of Glenwood Resource Center was surprise to many, including Glenwood mayor

When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that the state was going to close the Glenwood Resource Center, which provides residential care and other services for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in 2024, it came as a surprise to many, including Glenwood Mayor Ron Kohn.

“(The day before the announcement), about 1 o’clock, I got a call from the governor’s office saying we’re going to have a press conference to announce the closing,” Kohn said in a phone interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “One of the reasons it was quite a surprise is because the Legislature had already passed funding for the next year.”

The U.S. Department of Justice in 2019 opened an investigation into two state-run facilities that house people with complex behavioral or medical needs: Glenwood Resource Center and Woodward Resource Center.

Federal officials in 2020 found the Glenwood facility likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments.

The justice department in 2021 issued a strongly worded 33-page report that said federal investigators found reasonable cause to believe Iowa had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide services that integrate people with intellectual disabilities into their communities, the Associated Press reported.

State lawmakers this week proposed a $16.3 million budget for Glenwood for the coming state fiscal year, an increase of $1.5 million over the previous year.

The GRC in southwest Iowa will continue to provide care to its residents over the next two years, according to a news release. The state will relocate the facility’s 200 residents, though there is a possibility that some could stay in Glenwood, Kohn said.

“For many residents, it’s the only home they’ve ever known,” Reynolds said in the news release. “I am fully committed to a seamless and successful transition of care for them, their families and the staff at Glenwood.”

The approximately 600 employees at the GRC will be offered incentives by the state to stay on for the next two years, and the state will assist staff in finding new jobs, according to the news release.

"It’s been a very good work location for many years,” Mayor Kohn said. “Obviously, (the employees) were very, very surprised. It’s going to be quite a change, because they were good jobs. You could live in a rural area and still have a good job. It’s going to impact at least 600 people very seriously.”

The state will work with local government officials and community leaders to minimize the impact on the Glenwood community and Mills County, and to identify alternative uses for the GRC campus after the facility closes, according to the news release.

“The state is going to work very conscientiously to transition that property into a property that has a purpose for the community,” Kohn said. “The state’s going to work with various entities to try to promote development. There are going to be jobs in that area.”

The Glenwood Resource Center opened in 1876.

