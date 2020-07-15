Coalition asks Board of Supervisors to condemn armed group, issue statement on rule of law

In the letter, Concerned Citizens noted the group, “violated the curfew of Council Bluffs while wielding military-style weapons. The deputies present did not ask the armed civilians to heed the City’s curfew, as other civilians in the area were asked to do, and thus they enjoyed the image of a necessary and acceptable un-deputized force in our county.”

Concerned Citizens asked the board to sign the letter with a statement in support of work to fight racism.

The proposed statement read, in part, “People of color experience fear, violence, and discrimination in ways that too many of us have failed to see or understand. They face structural barriers when it comes to securing quality housing, health care, employment, and education which fuels injustices and inequalities. We cannot be silent in the face of this moral crisis. Black people and all people of color need those of us with privilege and power to take the lead and fight for an equitable future. We must do more to listen, to learn, to be willing to experience discomfort, to collaborate with community partners, and to protect the Constitutional and human rights of every person who lives, works, and visits Pottawattamie County.”