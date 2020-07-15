Coalition asks Board of Supervisors to condemn armed group, issue statement on rule of law

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday ended with a discussion about the armed civilians who stood outside the county courthouse on May 31 and June 1 in anticipation of violent protests that didn’t materialize.
The Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, a coalition of community groups, sent a letter to the board asking it to condemn the actions of the armed civilians and any association with Valkyrie Arms, a firearms customization shop in Treynor. One of the armed civilians, Cory Damgaard, owns the shop.
In the letter, Concerned Citizens claimed Valkyrie Arms is connected to a movement — boogaloo — that supports a second American Civil War and white supremacy. At the board meeting, Damgaard, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said that is not the case, noting the misinterpretation of a joke.
The armed civilians remained out past an 8 p.m. curfew on May 31, something Sheriff Jeff Danker told the Nonpareil in early June shouldn’t have been allowed. Danker, Mayor Matt Walsh and members of Concerned Citizens and others acknowledged the group had a legal right to carry firearms — that point wasn’t in contention.
In late June, Walsh expressed concern about liability for the county and city if anything had happened involving the armed civilians. The civilians left without incident as the curfew set in on June 1.
In the letter, Concerned Citizens noted the group, “violated the curfew of Council Bluffs while wielding military-style weapons. The deputies present did not ask the armed civilians to heed the City’s curfew, as other civilians in the area were asked to do, and thus they enjoyed the image of a necessary and acceptable un-deputized force in our county.”
Concerned Citizens asked the board to sign the letter with a statement in support of work to fight racism.
The proposed statement read, in part, “People of color experience fear, violence, and discrimination in ways that too many of us have failed to see or understand. They face structural barriers when it comes to securing quality housing, health care, employment, and education which fuels injustices and inequalities. We cannot be silent in the face of this moral crisis. Black people and all people of color need those of us with privilege and power to take the lead and fight for an equitable future. We must do more to listen, to learn, to be willing to experience discomfort, to collaborate with community partners, and to protect the Constitutional and human rights of every person who lives, works, and visits Pottawattamie County.”
The proposed statement continued: “To that end, we, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, send a strong message to those who would presume to speak or demonstrate otherwise for the county. To those who would assume the authority of law enforcement, to those who would intimidate the voices of those we seek to hear, to those whose agenda is the spread of racial and anti-government fear and intolerance, we do not seek, desire or accept your assistance.”
The proposed statement portion did not mention Valkyrie Arms.
The letter noted Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County represents coalition partners the Council Bluffs Community Alliance, Southwest Iowa Indivisible, Centro Latino of Iowa and the Western Iowa Labor Federation AFL-CIO.
“The point of being here today is to talk about perception,” said Glenn Hurst with Concerned Citizens told the board. “The perception of what happened on May 31 outside the Pottawattamie County Courthouse. A perception that negatively affects the county’s goals of growth and inclusion.”
Hurst and Scott Punteney were there representing the organization. Hurst said “I don’t miss the irony” that a group supportive of people of color and the Black Lives Matter movement was represented by two white men at the meeting.
Hurst told the board a black member of the group was set to speak at the meeting but had decided not to.
Early in his time before the board, Damgaard said, “I’m confused why Valkyrie Arms was brought up,” saying he was at the courthouse as a private citizen that night, not representing his company.
He said he uses the company for the most part to raise funds for a number of causes, including helping veterans with post-traumatic stress, assisting law enforcement and other organizations, along with providing food for those affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a last minute decision. It wasn’t a planned decision,” he said of going to the courthouse, noting violence that occurred after protests in Omaha. “I firsthand got to see what happened in Omaha the evening prior.”
“We were in no fashion there to prevent people from protesting,” he said, adding the group was there to prevent harm. “It was not racially motivated.”
He said the group of armed civilians was diverse — not just a group of white men.
Damgaard said the boogaloo movement is satire. On its Facebook page, Valkyrie Arms posted the link to sale for a “Boogalorian” T-shirt — themed in line with “The Mandalorian,” a TV show set in the “Star Wars” universe. Damgaard said a friend created the shirt but the gun shop is not selling them.
“It is not in support of a second civil war in America,” Damgaard said of boogaloo.
The boogaloo movement involves a disparate group, some in it for the internet memes, while others have taken it farther. In terms of the lack of central organization, it’s not unlike antifa. Boogaloo was born out of the internet site 4chan, The Atlantic reported in early July.
“The name ‘boogaloo boys’ is a reference to the critically maligned 1984 sequel ‘Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo’ — around 2012, users on a 4chan gun owners message board “began referring to the possibility of ‘Civil War 2: Electric Boogaloo.’ Half-serious posts about how certain weapons might be employed in ‘the boogaloo’ evolved over time and grew more elaborate,” The Atlantic reported. “The politics of the boogaloo boys are deeply contradictory and varied but can be roughly summed up by a few agreed-upon ideas. They are libertarian, in favor of gun rights, and opposed to government police forces. Many users say they are active-duty service members or military veterans.”
On May 29, two men allegedly ambushed a courthouse in Oakland, California, killing a security guard. When later apprehended at his residence, one of the suspects, Steven Carrillo, 32, allegedly attacked law enforcement with pipe bombs, killing a police sergeant. Investigators found a boogaloo-themed patch in a vehicle used by Carrillo and he’d written “boog” with his own blood on a car, The Atlantic said.
Discussing boogaloo involvement in protests, The Atlantic noted: “They came out again for the anti-lockdown protests in March. Later, many attended protests over the killing of George Floyd, some in solidarity, others to oppose the left.”
“In no way am I racist. In no way am I anti-government,” Damgaard said at the board meeting. “The movement I belong to is the U.S. Marine Corps and my community.”
He said “boogaloo” to him refers to a time of chaos, a reference for those in the firearms community about a theoretical time “when all hell breaks loose.”
“To me, it’s nothing but satire,” he said. “There is no movement or group that I’m aware of.”
Of any violence connected to it, he said, “That’s on them. I don’t stand for it, I don’t agree with it.”
During the board meeting and in an interview, Damgaard expressed regret about possibly putting law enforcement and other officials in a tough spot.
“I apologize to our local law enforcement, our local politicians, the mayor, that this thing got brought way out of hand. That was never my intention,” Damgaard told the Nonpareil about hearing that Danker and Walsh received feedback from members of the community in regards to the armed civilians’ presence. “I think we all will learn from this.”
A number of friends and supporters of Damgaard and the armed civilians spoke at the meeting on his behalf, noting the support business owner has provided in the community.
Some of those who spoke on behalf of Damgaard, along with some board members, said they had not seen racism in the community.
“I was shocked by some of the language from the board, never witnessing racism in the county,” Hurst said in an interview after the meeting.
“Personally, I didn’t feel our law enforcement would be overrun,” Board Chairman Justin Schultz. “I also didn’t have an issue with them being there. … I’m not going to condemn this group.”
Schultz said, “I don’t feel comfortable signing the letter as written. There are accusations in there I don’t believe are true, especially regarding Mr. Damgaard. But I do see where there are some differences that need to be resolved.”
Hurst said “we were seeking a statement from the county Board of Supervisors about the appropriate use of policing, and who should do it.”
“Every time they spoke, they confirmed our position,” Hurst said of those supporting Damgaard. “They feel empowered, that it was acceptable behavior, and they will do it again. That’s what we tried to focus on — the general perception of the county is what happened here is acceptable and good. But there’s a portion of the county that does not feel that way. And would like to see the rule of law upheld.”
Schultz suggested a meeting between the two sides, offering to moderate.
“I do think there are inequities with race. I do see that. There are things going on right now I think the whole world needs to be in tune to, so we can try to address those and try to solve some of those inequities,” Schultz said. “But in terms to say, I believe all lives matter. Everyone matters. As long as I’m on the Board of Supervisors, I’ll do my best to make sure everyone has the same opportunities I had growing up.”
“I don’t wish any ill will on the coalition that stood against what I did. I hope I opened their eyes,” Damgaard said in an interview. “I know for a fact I’ll take away what they said.”
Hurst said the Concerned Citizens coalition would discuss the idea. He noted they’re working to continue dialogue with local law enforcement agencies on hiring practices, the use of force and other issues.
“The statement we asked them to make didn’t include mention of Valkyrie Arms,” he said. “It was about anti-discrimination and the rule of law. And whose responsibility it is to police.”
Watch the board meeting at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGaSfTVf78Q.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.