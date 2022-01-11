Council approves New Visions warming center; hospital officials talk COVID, projects

The Council Bluffs City Council has approved a temporary use permit allowing New Visions Homeless Services to operate a warming center from Friday through April 15.

During its Monday meeting, the council discussed the issue during a public hearing. The resolution an emergency overnight shelter component for the facility, which will be located at 1607 Ave. I. The center would be open and staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week and would offer hot meals, showers, clothing, hygiene items and the availability to work with a case manager to help offer solutions to their homeless crisis, according to New Visions.

Councilman Chad Hannan moved to deny the motion for both the overnight shelter as well as the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. shelter.

“I appreciate (New Visions Interim CEO Brandy Wallar’s) drive to make a difference for an underserved population, however I feel like it’s our duty here on the council to represent the folks that put us here,” Hannan said. “We had three people reach out that all live within a block who said they do not want this in their neighborhood and I respect that, so that is why I’m voting no on this.”

Councilman Roger Sandau echoed what Hannan said.

In the letter of intent to the City Council from New Visions it stated, “A warming center is a short-term emergency shelter that operates when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill and become dangerously inclement to human life. The purpose of the warming center is to prevent death and injury from exposure to the elements and also avoid destruction to community property as some individuals seek refuge in abandoned buildings and structures.”

Councilman Joe Disalvo argued against striking the resolution in its entirety because he could see some use during regular business hours -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I could see it being used in this manner, with the caveat that in the event there is an issue or we do get lots of reports from the police department or have issues and complaints, we have the ability then to rescind the temporary use permit,” he said.

The motion to deny failed, with Councilmen Sandau and Hannan voting for the motion and Councilmen Disalvo, Steve Gorman and Chris Peterson voting against the motion.

Disalvo then made a motion to approve the resolution, reduced to daytime hours with the council retaining the right to rescind the temporary permit use should there be problems. The motion passed 3-2, with the voting the inverse of the initial vote.

Gorman, Peterson, Walsh sworn in

Mayor Matt Walsh and Councilmen Chris Peterson and Steve Gorman took an oath of office for their new terms.

Peterson and Gorman are newcomers to the council, replacing Melissa Head and Mike Wolf, who did not seek reelection. Walsh was sworn in for his third term as mayor.

Citizens request to be heard

During the citizen input period, Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, asked the council to support two projects, one for CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and the other for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Schumacher said the hospitals are full and they are seeing another surge in patients.

“We just got data that looks like we will continue to see an increase in hospitalizations, peaking sometime at the end of this month,” she said. “The Midwest, and Council Bluffs, has yet to really see the impact of this omicron impact.”

David Burd, CEO and president of Jennie Edmundon, presented a project to upgrade its telemetry patient monitoring system. This monitoring system allows the hospital staff to monitor different patient conditions including blood pressure, heart rate, pulse, etc. and then transmit that data to a central station so different patients can be monitored at one time.

“The importance of that system has been emphasized by the COVID pandemic, virtually every COVID patient needs to be monitored through the telemetry system,” Burd said.

Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care services at CHI Health Mercy presented the project to expand the hospital's cardiopulmonary rehab program.

“Patients that have had the COVID and have had extreme circumstances of some of the cardiac and pulmonary issues, were discovering that they really need a lot of healthcare after they leave the hospital,” she said.

Also during citizen comment, Al Ruby, president of the Kanesville Honor Guard, said their group would like to take the annual veterans parade and “put the parade back in the veterans hands.” He asked that his group run the parade instead of the American Legion. More discussion on the veterans parade will be held at the Jan. 24 council meeting.

Also at the meeting, the council:

Approved Resolution 22-09 approving the Urban Revitalization Plan for the 16th Ave. Urban Revitalization Area. It will be located on approximately 34 acres of undeveloped land located along 16th Avenue, west of S. 17th St. and east of the Union Pacific railyard.

Approved Resolution 22-10 authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Turn the Paige Investments, LLC concerning a residential development at the intersection of Franklin and Bennett Avenues.

Approved Ordinance 6479 on its first reading establishing that the 16th Avenue Urban Revitalization area will be located on approximately 34 acres of undeveloped land located along 16th Avenue, west of S. 17th St. and east of the Union Pacific railyard.

Approved Resolution 22-13 authorizing the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to implement body worn camera equipment and services for the City of Council Bluffs Police Department.

Approved Resolution 22-14 authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with Ehrhart Griffin and Associates for engineering services in connection with the East Manawa Sewer Rehab, Phase XI.

Approved Resolution 22-15 that will adopt the planned commercial development plan for Lot 1, Mall of the Bluffs, Replat 1. Location: 1751 Madison Ave.

Approved Resolution 22-16 approving revisions of Personnel Policy 208.

Tabled Resolution 22-17 revising the City Personnel Police No. 215 "Residency Requirement.”

The following were approved for liquor licenses Andrew’s Lounge, 1210 N 25th St.; D&S Xpress, 4040 S. Expressway; Driftwood Inn, 2701 Harry Langdon Boulevard; The Grass Wagon, 110 S. 29th St.; Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2211 S. 32nd St.; Home Team Cookout, 3150 24th Ave.; The Hut, 1925 W. Broadway; Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2323 W. Broadway; I 80 Liquor, 2411 S. 24th St., #1; La Carreta Rosa, 620 S Main St.; Pizza King, 1101 N. Broadway; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive; Tobacco Hut #18, 429 Veterans Memorial Highway; Wal-Mart #3150, 1800 N. 16th St.; and Whistle’s Pub & Grub, 807 S. 21st St.

The next City Council meeting will be Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Council Bluffs City Hall, 209 Pearl St.

