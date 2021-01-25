Council approves YMCA requests, paving way for new park, parking

Some residents asked what changed between Dec. 14, 2020, when the council struck down all three requests, and Monday. Sandau and Hannan noted that they felt confident now going forward with the proposal because taxpayers were being reimbursed. Both voted against the requests in December.

"I said a month ago, I said I could not support this if the people of Council Bluffs did not get reimbursement for their money," Hannan said, noting that instead of going to the general fund the monies should be kept for a traffic study, crosswalks or in other ways to benefit the neighborhood.

"I was a no last time because of the taxpayer investment in that road," Sandau said. "We’re doing the fiscally responsible thing for the residents of Council Bluffs, getting reimbursed."

YMCA officials have said the changes would allow the organization to add additional parking, while building an outdoor pavilion, sports court with basketball hoops, terraced seating using a natural slope and a walking path.

The YMCA owns the land and the removal of the old St. Patrick’s Church building, the church rectory (church housing) and a house on the land has started. The total investment would be about $2 million, YMCA officials said in December.