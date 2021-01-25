Council approves YMCA requests, paving way for new park, parking

On reconsideration, the Council Bluffs City Council approved a trio of requests from the YMCA that paves the way for the nonprofit organization to expand its parking while installing a park and "creating a campus feel" with the removal of an adjacent street.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha had requested the city, through an ordinance, rezone the land southwest of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA at 235 Harmony St. from residential to administrative-professional district, while also passing a resolution vacating and disposing of Baughn Street, which connects Harmony Street and Kanesville Boulevard.
The resolution included a provision that the YMCA pay the city $141,000 to cover the cost of improvements to Baughn Street made in anticipation of the opening of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA facility.
The city will retain an easement for utility maintenance on the Baughn Street land.
The council also approved a resolution that amends the city’s Bluffs Tomorrow: 2030 Plan, changing the land from low-density residential to local commercial.
The outcome of all three votes was 3-1, with Councilmen Joe Disalvo, Chad Hannan and Roger Sandau in favor, Councilman Mike Wolf against and Councilwoman Melissa Head abstaining because of her Council Bluffs YMCA advisory board role.
Discussion on the topic lasted around an hour, with neighbors in the area speaking against the removal of Baughn Street. Multiple area residents noted that a full traffic study has not been completed to measure the important of Baughn Street to traffic flow and the potential impact of the street's removal.
Some residents asked what changed between Dec. 14, 2020, when the council struck down all three requests, and Monday. Sandau and Hannan noted that they felt confident now going forward with the proposal because taxpayers were being reimbursed. Both voted against the requests in December.
"I said a month ago, I said I could not support this if the people of Council Bluffs did not get reimbursement for their money," Hannan said, noting that instead of going to the general fund the monies should be kept for a traffic study, crosswalks or in other ways to benefit the neighborhood.
"I was a no last time because of the taxpayer investment in that road," Sandau said. "We’re doing the fiscally responsible thing for the residents of Council Bluffs, getting reimbursed."
YMCA officials have said the changes would allow the organization to add additional parking, while building an outdoor pavilion, sports court with basketball hoops, terraced seating using a natural slope and a walking path.
The YMCA owns the land and the removal of the old St. Patrick’s Church building, the church rectory (church housing) and a house on the land has started. The total investment would be about $2 million, YMCA officials said in December.
During the council meeting, ideas were floated about tweaks to the plan, including putting the park on the Harmony Street side as opposed to the Kanesville Boulevard side.
Both Council Bluffs resident Deb Petersen and Wolf said with the plans not finalized, the Y should take final plans back to the city Planning Commission before it comes before the council again. Wolf said he was also worried about the reimbursement plan.
"I’m concerned about the precedent we’re setting here. Anyone with money can buy a street they want," he said. "We have these meetings in public for a reason."
Wolf made a motion to deny all three requests, which died for lack of a second.
— Editor’s note: Mike Brownlee is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA advisory board.