Council Bluffs City Council approves FY2022 budget

The Council Bluffs City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget at its Monday night meeting.

The council voted 5-0 to approve a budget that includes a tax levy of $17.53, down from $18.26 and the lowest in at least 18 years, according to Mayor Matt Walsh. City officials said they wanted to lower the levy because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on citizens and because of increased property valuations.

The proposed FY22 budget had initially planned on an $18.26 levy, but after Congress passed the most recent pandemic relief bill the budget was amended. The budget, minus the updated levy, can be read below.

“We wouldn’t have increased tax levy, but valuations have gone up,” Walsh said of the levy decrease during the meeting. “Since it’s a two sided formula, it would’ve been a significant increase. Hopefully (the reduction) will help.”

With the state’s property tax rollback, the levy is assessed at 55% of a home’s taxable valuation. Residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $964.15 for the year in city taxes. That does not include school and county taxes.

