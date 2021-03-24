Council Bluffs City Council approves FY2022 budget

The Council Bluffs City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget at its Monday night meeting.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a budget that includes a tax levy of $17.53, down from $18.26 and the lowest in at least 18 years, according to Mayor Matt Walsh. City officials said they wanted to lower the levy because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on citizens and because of increased property valuations.
The proposed FY22 budget had initially planned on an $18.26 levy, but after Congress passed the most recent pandemic relief bill the budget was amended. The budget, minus the updated levy, can be read below.
“We wouldn’t have increased tax levy, but valuations have gone up,” Walsh said of the levy decrease during the meeting. “Since it’s a two sided formula, it would’ve been a significant increase. Hopefully (the reduction) will help.”
With the state’s property tax rollback, the levy is assessed at 55% of a home’s taxable valuation. Residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $964.15 for the year in city taxes. That does not include school and county taxes.
The budget includes $157,522,989 in expenditures and $144,081,027 in revenue. That includes 12,558,276 in operating revenue and $119,055,727 in operating expenditures. City Finance Director Kathy Knott noted to the Nonpareil last week that the budget includes $4,400,000 in assessed depreciation for the city’s sewer system and $275,000 in assessed depreciation for recycling center infrastructure, which accounts for the perceived perception.
The city is required to assess for depreciation, but Walsh said last week, “that’s a paper transaction.”
The city will receive an estimated $24,615,234 through the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress earlier this month, for use to cover COVID-19 expenses and make up for lost revenue.
Full guidance on how cities can spend that money has yet to come.
At Monday’s study session, the council thanked Knott for her work on the budget.