Council Bluffs City Council denies Cube Ultra Lounge liquor license renewal

"It doesn’t bring us anything but problems" he said about the Cube.

"They evade everything. It’s not their fault," Geer said of Cube ownership and management, including during a discussion of the two sides trying to work together on video evidence that would in theory exonerate the Cube. He said there's always an excuse to not provide the video.

"I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was an egregious problem," Geer told the council.

The bar and the surrounding area on the historic 100 Block has seen its share of police calls late a night over the years. The council had approved its renewal, despite consternation from some, the past two years.

Sandau and Hannan pointed to the numerous police calls in voting to deny. Head and Disalvo did not comment before voting.

Wolf said he struggled with the decision, but he did not feel the offenses were enough to warrant denial.

"I cannot get there to deny this," he said.