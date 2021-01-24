 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs City Council to consider Cube Ultra Lounge liquor license renewal
The Council Bluffs City Council will consider a liquor license renewal from Cube Ultra Lounge on Monday night.

The Council Bluffs City Council will address the liquor license for Cube Ultra Lounge, which is located in the historic 100 Block.

The council will consider Cube’s request for renewal at Monday night’s 7 p.m. meeting. The matter appears as its own agenda item, and a lengthy discussion is expected.

Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody is expected to speak to the council at its study session about the request. Carmody has pushed for denial in the past, including during a marathon council meeting in February 2019 that saw a 3-2 majority vote to approve the Cube’s license.

The council agenda features an attachment with testimonials from three Bluffs officers detailing a variety of calls to and near the Cube from through 2020 and early 2021.

Read the council agenda and watch the meeting online at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2142/Agendas-Minutes.

