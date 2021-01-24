Council Bluffs City Council to reconsider YMCA requests regarding Baughn Street rezoning

The Council Bluffs City Council will reconsider a trio of requests from the YMCA as the organization looks to build a park on adjacent land.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha has requested the city, through an ordinance, rezone the land southwest of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA at 235 Harmony St. from residential to administrative-professional district, while also passing a resolution vacating and disposing of Baughn Street, which connects Harmony Street and Kanesville Boulevard.
The city would retain an easement for utility maintenance on the Baughn Street land, according to Council Bluffs Planning and Zoning. Another resolution would amend the city’s Bluffs Tomorrow: 2030 Plan, changing the adjacent land from low-density residential to local commercial.
The council will vote on the requests at its 7 p.m. meeting on Monday. The body denied all three proposals at its Dec. 14, 2020, meeting.
YMCA officials have said the changes would allow the organization to add additional parking, while building an outdoor pavilion, sports court with basketball hoops, terraced seating using a natural slope and a walking path.
The YMCA owns the land and the removal of the old St. Patrick’s Church building, the church rectory (church housing) and a house on the land has started. The total investment would be about $2 million, YMCA officials said.
Multiple council members voted against the plan in large part because of the proposed removal of Baughn Street. According to Public Works Director Matt Cox, the city made $300,000 in improvements to the roadway to bring it up to snuff as the new YMCA opened.
Neighbors in the area voiced concern about traffic congestion at the December meeting. They’re expected to make their voices heard again Monday.
Councilwoman Melissa Head, a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s advisory board, abstained from all three votes in December.
Councilmen Chad Hannan, Roger Sandau and Mike Wolf voted against the zoning change, while Councilman Joe Disalvo voted for it. All four voted against vacating Baughn Street and amending the city’s comprehensive plan.
But, during discussion that night, council members and YMCA officials noted the idea of continued conversations between the city and nonprofit organization.
At the December meeting, City Attorney Dick Wade said the matter could come back up if a motion to reconsider was made at the next meeting.
During the council’s first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 11, Sandau made such a motion. Per Robert’s Rules of Order — parliamentary procedure guidelines — Sandau was able to bring up the matter because he’d been on the prevailing side of the issue at the previous meeting.
“We need to reconsider them and work with them, with city staff, to see what the best option is because they are investing a significant amount of money into the community. As well as, what they provide to our community is of great value,” Sandau said at that meeting.
Hannan and Sandau said they’d like to see the YMCA and city reach an agreement regarding the cost of improvements to Baughn Street made before the new YMCA opened. Disalvo said the rezoning makes sense because otherwise the space will sit empty.
The council voted 3-1 to reconsider the issue, with Wolf voting against and Head abstaining.
Read the council agenda and watch the meeting online at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2142/Agendas-Minutes.
Editor’s note: Mike Brownlee is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA advisory board.