Council Bluffs City Council to reconsider YMCA requests regarding Baughn Street rezoning

Multiple council members voted against the plan in large part because of the proposed removal of Baughn Street. According to Public Works Director Matt Cox, the city made $300,000 in improvements to the roadway to bring it up to snuff as the new YMCA opened.

Neighbors in the area voiced concern about traffic congestion at the December meeting. They’re expected to make their voices heard again Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilwoman Melissa Head, a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s advisory board, abstained from all three votes in December.

Councilmen Chad Hannan, Roger Sandau and Mike Wolf voted against the zoning change, while Councilman Joe Disalvo voted for it. All four voted against vacating Baughn Street and amending the city’s comprehensive plan.

But, during discussion that night, council members and YMCA officials noted the idea of continued conversations between the city and nonprofit organization.

At the December meeting, City Attorney Dick Wade said the matter could come back up if a motion to reconsider was made at the next meeting.