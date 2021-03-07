Council Bluffs City Council to vote on budget Monday night

In the House bill, the money can be used to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, replace revenue lost based on revenue projections from Jan. 27, 2020 as a result of the pandemic and in general address negative economic impacts.

Things are still in flux, with more clarity expected next week after the Senate passed its version of the bill on Saturday. But the federal funds would likely help the budget deficit and city elected officials hope to use it to reduce the tax levy. Walsh said, “we’re watching what’s happening in Washington” and waiting on additional details of how those funds can be used.

The House version would also bring $18,076,730 to Pottawattamie County, along with additional allotments for other cities in the county.

“The levy isn’t going to increase. But if people’s valuations increase, they will see an increase in city taxes,” Walsh said. “And we know these are tough times for some residents, so we’re going to do everything we can to mitigate that. If the city gets money we’ll react quickly and try to readjust the levy.”

The city has to have its budget certified by March 31. After that date a levy raise is prohibited, but the council can lower it.