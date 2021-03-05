Council Bluffs City Council to vote on budget Monday night

There will be separate allotments for school districts, her office said.

Axne's office said the money can be used to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, replace revenue lost based on revenue projections from Jan. 27, 2020 as a result of the pandemic and in general address negative economic impacts.

Things are still in flux, with more clarity expected next week. But the federal funds would likely help the budget deficit and city elected officials hope to use it to reduce the tax levy. Walsh said, "we’re watching what’s happening in Washington" and waiting on additional clarity of how those funds can be used.

Axne's office noted the amount and language of the bill could change before its finalized by Congress.

The House version would also bring $18,076,730 to Pottawattamie County, along with additional allotments for other cities in the county.

"The levy isn’t going to increase. But if people’s valuations increase, they will see an increase in city taxes," Walsh said. "And we know these are tough times for some residents, so we’re going to do everything we can to mitigate that. If the city gets money we’ll react quickly and try to readjust the levy."