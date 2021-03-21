Council Bluffs City Council to vote on FY22 budget

The losses include, but aren’t limited to, hotel/motel tax revenue, parks and swimming pool rental fees and lost revenue from events at the Mid-America Center.

“There are a lot of different items. Think about what was closed and how that impacted revenue from city standpoint,” Knott said. “Now that we’ve gotten that section of the bill, we can use those dollars to reimburse the city for revenue loss. We’ll continue to refine that as we get more guidance.”

The council is expected to vote on amending the legally posted proposed budget, lowering the levy rate to $17.53 from $18.26.

With the state’s property tax rollback, the levy is assessed at 55% of a home’s taxable valuation. Residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $964.15 for the year in city taxes. That does not include school and county taxes.

Walsh said while there was some discussion of if governments can reduce taxes while taking the federal funds, he noted, “It clearly says it’s for relief of COVID expenses and lost revenue due to COVID. Then it says in there state’s can’t reduce taxes. It doesn’t say local governments.”