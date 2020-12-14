Council Bluffs City Council to vote on YMCA rezoning request tonight

The Council Bluffs City Council will vote tonight on a zoning request from the YMCA as the organization looks to expand its Council Bluffs campus.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha has requested the city rezone the land west of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA at 235 Harmony St. from from residential to commercial, while also vacating and disposing of Baughn Street, which connects Harmony Street and Kanesville Boulevard. The city would retain an easement for utility maintenance on the Baughn Street land, according to Council Bluffs Planning and Zoning.

The council will also vote on a request to rezone the area to local commercial.

The YMCA’s plan for the area includes a westward extension of its existing parking lot, along with the installation of an outdoor pavilion, sports court with basketball hoops, terraced seating using a natural slope and a walking path. The work would include the removal of the old St. Patrick’s Church building, the church rectory (church housing) and a house on the land.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We think if you take a look at the concept plan, it can be an amazing space. Pickleball, pickup basketball, maybe outdoor 3-on-3 (basketball) leagues, kickball, spaces for kids to climb and run and play,” YMCA of Greater Omaha President and CEO Chris Tointon told the Nonpareil in November.