Council Bluffs launches road closures map

Council Bluffs has launched a new interactive map of road construction and road closures.

The city said the Council Bluffs Public Works Department's road closures map is a geographic information system (GIS) map that identifies the exact locations of road closures in Council Bluffs. Closures listed on the map include full road closures, partial road closures, lane restrictions, and plans for future closures, the city said in a release.

The map is posted at councilbluffs-ia.gov/publicworks under the “Road Closures” tab.

“This is a great way to keep the residents of Council Bluffs up-to-date with what the repair crews are working to improve around the City,” Jeremy Noel, Council Bluffs Public Works operations manager, said in the release.

The interactive map includes information on Council Bluffs Public Works Street and Sewer Division projects and city capital improvement projects. Based on available data, the map may also include projects from the Iowa Department of Transportation or the utility companies that impact City streets.