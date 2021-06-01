Council Bluffs launches road closures map

Council Bluffs has launched a new interactive map of road construction and road closures.
The city said the Council Bluffs Public Works Department's road closures map is a geographic information system (GIS) map that identifies the exact locations of road closures in Council Bluffs. Closures listed on the map include full road closures, partial road closures, lane restrictions, and plans for future closures, the city said in a release.
The map is posted at councilbluffs-ia.gov/publicworks under the “Road Closures” tab.
“This is a great way to keep the residents of Council Bluffs up-to-date with what the repair crews are working to improve around the City,” Jeremy Noel, Council Bluffs Public Works operations manager, said in the release.
The interactive map includes information on Council Bluffs Public Works Street and Sewer Division projects and city capital improvement projects. Based on available data, the map may also include projects from the Iowa Department of Transportation or the utility companies that impact City streets.
In addition to the road closure location, the map provides specific project details, including the project name, summary of work, estimated duration and the project contact person or organization. Future projects will be updated as details become available.
“This online resource can assist the traveling public with information related to street construction and traffic impacts,” Matt Cox, Council Bluffs Public Works director, said in the release. “The proactive approach provides citizens with important real-time information that can be easily accessed, and is available any time of the day/ night.”
The city noted the Public Works Department provides an infrastructure of services in engineering, right-of-way, water pollution control, streets, sewers, traffic, facilities maintenance, central stores, solid waste and recycling. Residents wishing to report a concern such as a pothole or to request alley maintenance or a street sweeper can do so online at councilbluffs-ia.gov under the “Report a Concern" tab.