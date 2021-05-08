Council Bluffs man sues city, council as part of effort to keep Baughn Street open

A group of residents fighting the removal of Baughn Street, have filed a lawsuit in an effort to keep the street open.
Tony Beraldi, head of the Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open, recently filed a lawsuit in Pottawattamie County court against the City of Council Bluffs and the Council Bluffs City Council. City officials have declined to discuss the lawsuit, but have said in the past claims from the committee and its lawyer are incorrect.
How we got here:
On Jan. 25, the Council Bluffs City Council approved an application from the YMCA of Greater Omaha to rezone a section of land on the west side of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St., while also adjusting the city’s Bluffs Tomorrow: 2030 plan and vacating Baughn Street, which connects Harmony Street to Kanesville Boulevard. The YMCA plans to spend roughly $1.6 million to install a park and additional parking while creating a “campus feel.”
The council initially denied the proposal at its Dec. 14, 2020 meeting. The Council Bluffs Planning Commission denied the request before that.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, multiple council members said they were voting against the plan in large part because of the proposed removal of Baughn Street. The city made improvements to the roadway ahead of the new YMCA’s opening in December of 2017. The city also changed the street from a one-way road from Kanesville Boulevard to Harmony Street to a two-way street around that time. Some council members expressed a willingness to discuss the matter further in December. During that meeting, City Attorney Dick Wade said the matter could come back up if a motion to reconsider was made at the next meeting.
“There were over 50 people I believe at the City Council meeting on the opposing side of the Y,” Beraldi said of the December meeting. “Some were against tearing down the church, some didn’t want to see Baughn Street close and some were against both.”
At the City Council meeting on Jan. 11, during the “other business” portion of the agenda, Councilman Roger Sandau motioned to reconsider the street ordinance and resolutions that were previously denied in December.
The Jan. 25 resolution included a provision that the YMCA pay the city $141,000 to cover the cost of improvements to Baughn Street made in anticipation of the opening of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA facility and a provision that the city will retain an easement for utility maintenance on the Baughn Street land. The approval vote was 3-1, with Councilmen Joe Disalvo, Roger Sandau and Chad Hannan in favor, with Councilman Mike Wolf against. Councilwoman Melissa Head has abstained from the votes because she is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s non-voting advisory board.
“I was a no last time because of the taxpayer investment in that road,” Sandau said at the Jan. 25 meeting. “We’re doing the fiscally responsible thing for the residents of Council Bluffs, getting reimbursed.”
Tom Bouska, who lives near the YMCA on Harmony Street, said the Y should promote the parking spots they already have with the hospital right across the street.
“They have parking spots available for YMCA members after hospital hours and on weekends,” he said.
Bouska said traffic is just one of the issues that will come with the closing of Baughn Street.
“The road still has benefits to the community,” Bouska said. “If it didn’t, why would the city in the last five years pump all that money into fixing that street? It bothered me when they could put a dollar amount on something for a neighborhood that had benefit. There is importance beyond the dollar.”
Bouska said by closing the street, it will make all the traffic enter the YMCA on Harmony Street and have traffic back up for probably a three block area.
“The risk of injury to either cars or people I think increases when all the traffic is coming on Harmony Street rather than having Baughn to diffuse some of the traffic,” Bouska said.
In a previous interview with the Nonpareil, Wade said, “I understand the neighborhood was concerned about losing that access to Harmony Street. But there are actually three streets from fairly close proximity to Baughn Street that provide access to Kanesville and beyond, and two of those are controlled intersections — Harrison and Frank — and the one we eliminated was a non-controlled intersection.”
On Thursday, Assistant City Attorney Sara Bauer said the city has no comment on any pending litigation.
Beraldi said he wished there would have been traffic studies conducted at the intersections — controlled and non-controlled — before they decided to close the street.
“There were no traffic studies done,” he said. “The YMCA has a contract with a company named Olsson, and they do traffic studies. So they could have done a traffic study.”
Beraldi looked into hiring a company to do a traffic study, but he came to the conclusion the study wouldn’t do any good. Shortly after, Beraldi decided he needed to hire an attorney.
In March, the committee had its lawyer send a letter to the mayor and council outlining its objections to the council’s vote on Baughn Street while also asking the council to reconsider the issue again. The mayor or two council members can place an issue on the agenda. Wade noted, “I have had no interest from the council in reviewing this matter any further” in an earlier interview.
After the letter was sent, Wade advised the mayor and council not to discuss the matter ahead of potential litigation mentioned in the letter.
The lawsuit claims the City Council violated Iowa Code regarding the vacating of a street, arguing that roadways can be removed if they are “no benefit to the public.” The plaintiffs claim the road is beneficial to the public. The lawsuit also alleges the council violated city policy and procedures when it overturned its initial vote and also claims the city’s move is for the sole benefit of the YMCA.
The lawsuit requests an injunction against the city from moving forward with the removal of Baughn Street.
“We reviewed what actually transpired with the council, and in our interpretation of what took place it seems to be consistent with the council’s rules and state law,” Wade said previously. “We utilize Robert’s Rules of Procedures, which provide for motions to reconsider and then we have our council rules that provide that motion to reconsider must be made no later than the next regular business meeting and must be made by someone on the prevailing side of the original vote, which was done.”
A hearing on the lawsuit will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse. According to court filings, Mayor Matt Walsh and Sandau, Hannan and Disalvo were issued subpoenas in the matter. Bauer has filed motions to quash those subpoenas.
“We tried everything, we did everything the right way,” Beraldi said. “We went to the city planning commission, we went to the City Council and we asked for a third rehearing.”
Leo McIntosh, executive director of the Council Bluffs YMCA, told the Nonpareil in April, “We truly feel like (the park) is going to be a major benefit to the community and the YMCA.”
McIntosh said the park will be lined with fencing that will force people to cross Kanesville Boulevard at a controlled intersection. McIntosh said after community input they’ve relocated the planned basketball court in the park to ensure a ball doesn’t enter a busy road, while also including natural barriers along with the fencing.
“There’s always going to be a few naysayers,” McIntosh said, while noting he’s heard plenty of support from the community and neighborhood. “As a Y, we’re doing everything we can to strengthen our community. We feel this project does just that.”
Beraldi says he doesn’t feel the YMCA is following its four core values — caring, responsibility, honesty and respect.
“We feel disrespected,” Beraldi said, who decried the timing and breadth of the neighborhood notification from the YMCA about the proposed work. “We just want to see Baughn Street remain open.”