Council Bluffs man sues city, council as part of effort to keep Baughn Street open

The lawsuit requests an injunction against the city from moving forward with the removal of Baughn Street.

“We reviewed what actually transpired with the council, and in our interpretation of what took place it seems to be consistent with the council’s rules and state law,” Wade said previously. “We utilize Robert’s Rules of Procedures, which provide for motions to reconsider and then we have our council rules that provide that motion to reconsider must be made no later than the next regular business meeting and must be made by someone on the prevailing side of the original vote, which was done.”

A hearing on the lawsuit will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse. According to court filings, Mayor Matt Walsh and Sandau, Hannan and Disalvo were issued subpoenas in the matter. Bauer has filed motions to quash those subpoenas.

“We tried everything, we did everything the right way,” Beraldi said. “We went to the city planning commission, we went to the City Council and we asked for a third rehearing.”

Leo McIntosh, executive director of the Council Bluffs YMCA, told the Nonpareil in April, “We truly feel like (the park) is going to be a major benefit to the community and the YMCA.”