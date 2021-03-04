Council Bluffs solid waste service rate increase to take effect April 1

On Jan. 25, the Council Bluffs City Council approved a rate increase of $2 per month for solid waste collection. The approved rate adjustment will begins April 1. The new solid waste rate is $20 per month, and billing will occur quarterly.

The City of Council Bluffs solid waste services are not funded by sales tax or property tax; therefore, the costs are recovered through the monthly fees, according to a release from city Communication Officer Ashley Kruse. In December 2020, the Public Works Department completed a detailed rate study, and the findings were consistent with the need for an adjustment. The last solid waste rate adjustments happened in 2008 and 2014.

“The City of Council Bluffs aims to provide efficient and cost-effective solid waste disposal services,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release. “We are cognizant whenever it comes to increasing fees. In this case, we need to adjust the rates to continue providing the level of service to which our residents are accustomed.”

The city’s solid waste services include weekly curbside garbage and recycling collection as well as weekly yard waste collection from April 1 through Nov. 30. Residents on city solid waste services can also schedule two bulky waste pick-ups and two appliance pick-ups annually at no charge.