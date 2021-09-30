Council candidates attend Chamber meet and greet

Six of the seven Council Bluffs City Council candidates that'll appear on the Tuesday primary ballot stopped by Jefferson's Lounge in Thursday for a meet and greet hosted by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Health care professional Lindsey Danielson, retired firefighter and electrician Steve Gorman, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter, nursing student Alex Kite, small business owner Jerry Mekna and Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, all vying for four spots in the general election, attended the event.

Candidate Tyler Waters was not at the event. Attempts by the Nonpareil to reach him for a story have been unsuccessful.

Two council seats are open, with no incumbents seeking re-election. The top four in Tuesday's primary will move on to the Nov. 2 general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To find your polling site go to bit.ly/3F9E5PB.

Mayor Matt Walsh is running unopposed in the mayoral election.