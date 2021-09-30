Council candidates attend Chamber meet and greet

Council Bluffs City Council candidates chat with community members during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Lyndsey Danielsen, left, chats with current council member Joe Disalvo, right, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Jerry Meckna, left, chats with Historic General Dodge House Executive Director Tom Emmett, right, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidates Chris Peterson, left, and Steve Gorman, right, chat during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Lyndsey Danielsen, left, chats with current council member Joe Disalvo, right, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Jerry Meckna, left, chats with Historic General Dodge House Executive Director Tom Emmett, right, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Steve Gorman, right, chats with Stephen Urlaub, left, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Joe Don Hunter, right, chats with Stephen Urlaub, left, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Council Bluffs City Council candidate Alex Kite, center, chats with The 712 Initiative CEO Sheryl Garst, left, during a candidate meet and greet at Jefferson’s Lounge on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Six of the seven Council Bluffs City Council candidates that'll appear on the Tuesday primary ballot stopped by Jefferson's Lounge in Thursday for a meet and greet hosted by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Health care professional Lindsey Danielson, retired firefighter and electrician Steve Gorman, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter, nursing student Alex Kite, small business owner Jerry Mekna and Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, all vying for four spots in the general election, attended the event.
Candidate Tyler Waters was not at the event. Attempts by the Nonpareil to reach him for a story have been unsuccessful.
Two council seats are open, with no incumbents seeking re-election. The top four in Tuesday's primary will move on to the Nov. 2 general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To find your polling site go to bit.ly/3F9E5PB.
Mayor Matt Walsh is running unopposed in the mayoral election.
During Thursday's event, five of the candidates spoke briefly at the opening , with the remainder of the hour spent mingling with the crowd. Gorman talked about his time in public safety, while Danielson pointed to her eight years on the Planning Commission. Both Peterson and Mekna discussed the need to address homelessness, while Hunter talked about housing's importance. Kite was unable to make the opening and did not address the crowd, but did make the rounds speaking with attendees.