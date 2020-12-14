Council votes against YMCA requests related to proposed park and parking expansion (copy)

One issue that came up during the meeting but at this point is moot is the fate of the old church building. The YMCA owns the building, with McIntosh and YMCA of Greater Omaha President and CEO Chris Tointon noting that it was available for more than a year without any takers to renovate and redevelop it.

Dick Miller, a Council Bluffs YMCA board member, read a letter from Rev.Glen Wilwerding of St. Patrick’s that voiced support for the Y’s plans. Miller said he agreed.

Multiple council members said they were voting against the plan in large part because of the proposed removal of Baughn Street. During the study session, Public Works Director Matt Cox said the city made $300,000 in improvements to the roadway to bring it up to snuff as the new YMCA opened.

“For me it’s about a few things,” Councilman Roger Sandau said. “City taxpayers put money into Baughn Street. Being a member of Y, I’ve parked on Frank Street and walked down myself. It’s nothing to do with the Y, good or bad. The YMCA is phenomenal for our community, nobody is arguing that fact. (But) the city is not in the practice of vacating roads that are being used.”

“I can’t live with myself throwing $300,000 in taxpayer dollars away,” Councilman Chad Hannan added. “For me, I can’t get over vacating Baughn.”