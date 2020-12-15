Council votes against YMCA requests related to proposed park and parking expansion

*Editor’s Note: Mike Brownlee is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA advisory board.
Monday night, the Council Bluffs City Council voted against a trio of requests by the YMCA that would’ve seen the city vacate Baughn Street, amend the city’s comprehensive plan and rezone Y-owned land as part of the nonprofit organization’s plan to install a park and increase parking.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha had requested the city, through an ordinance, rezone the land southwest of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA at 235 Harmony St. from from residential to administrative-professional district, while also passing a resolution vacating and disposing of Baughn Street, which connects Harmony Street and Kanesville Boulevard. The city would retain an easement for utility maintenance on the Baughn Street land, according to Council Bluffs Planning and Zoning. Another resolution would’ve amended the city’s Bluffs Tomorrow: 2030 Plan, changing the adjacent land from low-density residential to local commercial.
YMCA officials said the changes would allow the organization to add additional parking, while building an outdoor pavilion, sports court with basketball hoops, terraced seating using a natural slope and a walking path. The work would include the removal of the old St. Patrick’s Church building, the church rectory (church housing) and a house on the land.
“We’re trying to do something good for the community,” Charles E. Lakin YMCA Executive Director Leo McIntosh told the council during its study session.
During the regular meeting, he said, “We’re trying to address things that would benefit the community.”
Regarding parking, McIntosh said ahead of opening the new location three years ago, the YMCA had around 2,500 members. Studies conducted by the organization projected an increase to 5,000 to 6,000 members.
“Now we have 10,000 members,” McIntosh said at the study session. “We have a success problem.”
Regarding Baughn Street, YMCA officials said removing the street would alleviate safety concerns for members and families that use the Y when crossing the street.
The council meeting, held over Zoom because of COVID-19, was packed. Opponents of the requests argued against removing Baughn Street, saying it would lead to increased backups when accessing Kanesville Boulevard from the surrounding neighborhood via Harrison or Frank Streets.
“It’ll disrupt traffic patterns,” local resident Amanda Scott said.
If Baughn Street was gone, “I would go around the block, and wait and wait and wait,” resident Anthony Beraldi said. “Traffic gets backed up.”
Support Local Journalism
Area residents also criticized the YMCA for its location, arguing parking’s been an issue from the beginning. McIntosh said the location was chosen after a study was commissioned by the Iowa West Foundation to look at community needs and a central, downtown location was optimum. He also noted proximity to the city’s hospitals, of which the Y partners with on various wellness and rehabilitation efforts, was another plus.
One issue that came up during the meeting but at this point is moot is the fate of the old church building. The YMCA owns the building, with McIntosh and YMCA of Greater Omaha President and CEO Chris Tointon noting that it was available for more than a year without any takers to renovate and redevelop it.
Dick Miller, a Council Bluffs YMCA board member, read a letter from Rev.Glen Wilwerding of St. Patrick’s that voiced support for the Y’s plans. Miller said he agreed.
Multiple council members said they were voting against the plan in large part because of the proposed removal of Baughn Street. During the study session, Public Works Director Matt Cox said the city made $300,000 in improvements to the roadway to bring it up to snuff as the new YMCA opened.
“For me it’s about a few things,” Councilman Roger Sandau said. “City taxpayers put money into Baughn Street. Being a member of Y, I’ve parked on Frank Street and walked down myself. It’s nothing to do with the Y, good or bad. The YMCA is phenomenal for our community, nobody is arguing that fact. (But) the city is not in the practice of vacating roads that are being used.”
“I can’t live with myself throwing $300,000 in taxpayer dollars away,” Councilman Chad Hannan added. “For me, I can’t get over vacating Baughn.”
Tointon asked the council to approve the rezoning on the old St. Patrick’s land to allow for further planning as the Y decides how to move forward without the removal of Baughn. During discussion, Councilman Joe Disalvo broached the idea of tabling the votes until the council’s next meeting.
Hannan declined, calling for a vote on the ordinance and two resolutions.
Councilwoman Melissa Head, a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s advisory board, abstained from all three votes.
Hannan, Sandau and Councilman Mike Wolf voted against the zoning change, while Disalvo voted for it. All four voted against vacating Baughn Street and amending the city’s comprehensive plan.
The council encouraged continued discussion with YMCA officials on ways to use the land without removing the street.
“I am going to vote no for right now. Yes for more conversations,” Hannan said. “But no on these three items.”
Watch the meeting here.
