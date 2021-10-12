Councilmember, candidate family connection discussed at City Council meeting

A Council Bluffs woman expressed concerns about a family connection between a City Council member and a candidate during Monday's council meeting.
During the citizens request to be heard portion of the meeting, Lisa Lima noted that Councilman Joe Disalvo was council candidate Joe Don Hunter’s brother-in-law.
At the meeting Disalvo acknowledged the connection.
“I am married to Nellie Hunter, whose brother is Joe Don Hunter,” Disalvo told the Nonpareil on Tuesday. “I have no more sway over his thoughts or vote than his wife Rachel Danker would have over mine.”
Lima also said that council candidate Chris Peterson is councilman Roger Sandau’s cousin -- which both Peterson and Sandau said is not true.
“We both went to Abraham Lincoln High School and that’s really the only correlation,” Peterson told the Nonpareil on Tuesday.
He said he has very few relatives in the Council Bluffs area.
On Monday night, Sandau told the Nonpareil he was out of town on business but heard about Lima's claim and noted, "that couldn't be further from the truth. That has no merit and it is absurd for someone to claim."
At the meeting, Lima expressed concern about family members serving together on the City Council and becoming a voting bloc.
“There are things he and I may agree on and things I'm sure we will disagree on,” Disalvo said. “To say we would vote as a bloc is a falsehood.”
Lima said she wanted to make sure people knew about the connection.
“That’s my purpose in bringing this before the board, to make sure all Council Bluffs voters have relevant information before they go to the polls,” Lima said.
Disalvo said he would like to think all those running for local office would be professionals and have the best interest of our community in mind.
Attempts to reach Hunter on Tuesday were not immediately successful.
The general election will be held on Nov. 2. Hunter, Peterson, Steve Gorman and Lindsey Danielsen are vying for two open seats.
Also at Monday's meeting, the City Council also Approved Ordinance 6472 that will amend the zoning map by designating the property commonly known as the Council Bluffs Telephone Exchange Building as a local Historic Landmark. The 712 Initiative is taking on this project.
“We are committed to preserving the integrity of these buildings, while adding housing units and vibrancy to our downtown,” 712 Initiative Sheryl Garst CEO said during the meeting. “That’s what we think this project will do, starting with a local landmark status.
“We also want to be an example to the city on how we can work with the preservation commission to get more buildings like this a national landmark status.”
Also at the Monday meeting the council:
Approved Ordinance 6470 to amend the zoning map by rezoning 6.87 acres of land lying west/southwest of property addressed as 4445 Gifford Road.
Approved Ordinance 6471 to amend Chapter 15.19 P-I/Planned Industrial District by amending Section 15.19.020 "Principal Uses" to allow "School.”
Approved Ordinance 6473 to rezone approximately 63.1 acres of land generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection of College Road and East Kanesville Boulevard.
Approved Ordinance 6474 to rezone property described as 4220 Gifford Road and City-owned property and right-of-way at the southwest corner of Gifford Road and US-275/Veterans Memorial Highway.
Approved Resolution 21-291 granting final plat approval of a 101-lot residential subdivision to be known as Whispering Oaks, phase three and located north of Forest Glen Drive and between Sycamore Street and Bayberry Circle.
Approved Resolution 21-293 of intent to vacate and dispose of a section of 45th Avenue right-of-way lying west of Gifford Road and South of Veterans Memorial Highway.
Approved Resolution 21-294 of intent to vacate and dispose of a section of Gifford Road right-of-way lying south of US-275/Veterans Memorial Highway.
Approved Resolution 21-295 granting final plat approval of a one-lot minor industrial subdivision to be known as Mark Andersen -- Twin City Church Subdivision at 4220 Gifford Road and City-owned property and right-of-way at the southwest corner of Gifford Road and US275/Veterans Memorial Highway.
Approved Resolution 21-296 to vacate and dispose of a portion of Ridge Road right-of-way lying east of property legally described as Lot 14, Tower Ridge Estates, phase two, Immediately east of 1128 Tower Ridge Drive.
Approved Resolution 21-297 approving the plans, specifications and form of contract for the 29 South 35th Street Demolition Project and directing the Community Development Department to advertise for bids on IonWave and setting Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. as the date and time for the bid opening for the project.
Introduced and approved the first reading of Ordinance 6475 to amend Chapter 1.40 Council Bluffs Civil Rights Commission of the 2020 Municipal Code of Council Bluffs by amending Section 1.40.030 “Definitions-Civil Rights Commission”; Section 1.40.080 “Unfair Employment Practices”; Section 1.40.100 “Unfair Or Discriminatory Practices-Housing”; Section 1.40.110 “Unfair Credit Practices”; Section 1.40.120 “Unfair Or Discriminatory Practices-Education” and Section 1.40.140 “Retaliation”.
Approved Resolution 21-298 accepting the bid of The Wilson Group in the amount of $169,471.00 for Fire Station #2 Window Replacement.
Approved Resolution 21-299 authorizing the Mayor to execute the First Amendment to Agreement for Private Development by and between the City of Council Bluffs and MAC Ventures, LLC.
Approved Resolution 21-300 authorizing the Mayor to execute the First Amendment to Parking Rights and Agreement regarding Mid-America Center, Fieldhouse, Retail Spine and Hotel Developments by and between the City of Council Bluffs and MAC Ventures, LLC.
Approved Resolution 21-301 approving the use of 2022 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership program funds and directing the Mayor to submit the 2022 Annual Plan to the City of Omaha and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The following were approved for liquor licenses, Aldi, Inc., 3135 Manawa Centre Drive; Atherton Automotive Service, 2900 W. Broadway; Casey’s General Store #3050, 510 23rd Ave.; Cracker Barrel #219, 530 30th Ave.; Fast Break Sports Iowa, LLC, Five Arena Way; Hy-Vee #2 Clubroom, 1745 Madison Ave.; Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road; Thunderbowl & McCoy’s on the Bluff, 1900 Madison Ave.
The next City Council meeting will be Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Council Bluffs City Hall, 209 Pearl St.