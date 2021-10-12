Councilmember, candidate family connection discussed at City Council meeting

A Council Bluffs woman expressed concerns about a family connection between a City Council member and a candidate during Monday's council meeting.

During the citizens request to be heard portion of the meeting, Lisa Lima noted that Councilman Joe Disalvo was council candidate Joe Don Hunter’s brother-in-law.

At the meeting Disalvo acknowledged the connection.

“I am married to Nellie Hunter, whose brother is Joe Don Hunter,” Disalvo told the Nonpareil on Tuesday. “I have no more sway over his thoughts or vote than his wife Rachel Danker would have over mine.”

Lima also said that council candidate Chris Peterson is councilman Roger Sandau’s cousin -- which both Peterson and Sandau said is not true.

“We both went to Abraham Lincoln High School and that’s really the only correlation,” Peterson told the Nonpareil on Tuesday.

He said he has very few relatives in the Council Bluffs area.

On Monday night, Sandau told the Nonpareil he was out of town on business but heard about Lima's claim and noted, "that couldn't be further from the truth. That has no merit and it is absurd for someone to claim."