County Board candidates share thoughts during Tuesday public forum

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the discussion of a citizen-based militia arose, Wichman deferred to local police and sheriff office officials, whom he said are best equipped to answer this type of question.

Lima said she doesn’t support these groups, largely in part to their tie -- in her mind -- to biggotry.

“I do not support the utilization of any citizen-armed militia,” she said. “I think we have well-trained law enforcement here in Pott. County that is here to stand up during engagements to protect citizens. My true opposition to this militia is due to the nature of their motivation, which is race-based in my opinion."

All candidates spoke in favor of county employees having the ability to advocate for themselves through collective bargaining.

Wichman said that he and his cohorts have done their part to ensure the process runs the right way at the county level.

“In my four years of being on the county board of supervisors, we have done very well with all of our bargaining units … I think we are in great shape,” he said.

Parr, the wife of an iron worker, said she’s seen the benefits of this sort of advocacy.