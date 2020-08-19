Crawford County officials discuss new law that allows county employees to carry weapons in county-owned buildings, vehicles

DENISON — The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to rescind a section of the county employee handbook that had restricted county employees from carrying weapons in the courthouse, county vehicles and other county offices.
A state law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 25, requires cities and counties to allow individuals to carry guns, with a permit, in government buildings unless armed security is provided.
The supervisors had discussed the issue at length during the last two meetings in July.
Iowa Senator Jason Schultz, 9th District, and Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, 18th District, visited the supervisors meeting on July 28 to clarify that the law covers county employees.
At the end of last week’s meeting, Chairman Cecil Blum stated that he wanted to wait for additional information on two questions that the board had discussed: Whether guns could be restricted from DOT offices and whether individuals wearing masks were allowed to carry concealed weapons.
Blum said an email from Jack Reed of Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services, the county’s human resources consultant, did not clarify whether guns could be restricted from DOT offices.
He said he had talked to Suzi Blume at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and was told the mask issue is not an issue.
“What (rescinding county handbook section 3.8) does is simply rescind our policy for our employees and puts us in line, in compliance, with what state code is, like it or not,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.
“Down the road, if a situation or incident would arise that we would need to revisit that, we always have the power to do that,” Blum said.
Supervisor Eric Skoog noted that the third floor of the courthouse remains off limits for guns; the supervisors discussed at previous meetings that offices of the Iowa court system operate under their own rules.
The rule change affects the first and second floor of the courthouse, county vehicles and other county facilities, Blum said.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said Holt and Jason Schultz had cleared up the issue last week.
He said guns would still be allowed in the courthouse even if the supervisors didn’t rescind the employee policy – but he thought employees should also be allowed to assert their rights.
Blum pointed out that the only other option (which would be to declare the courthouse a gun-free zone and provide armed security and a metal detector) would cost $80,000 to $100,000 or more per year.
“I think that would set off a whole new round of difficulties – and that might be something down the road depending on whatever happens in the courts… but I think for the time being it makes sense to me to rescind (handbook section) 3.8,” he said.
