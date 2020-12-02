Developer plans 26-home addition at Railroad Avenue and College Road; council approves project instead of Midlands Humane Society offer on land

During the meeting, Councilwoman Melissa Head moved to approve the Midlands bid. The motion died for lack of a second. The council later voted 3-2, with Head and Councilman Mike Wolf voting against, on a motion to accept Drickey’s RFP and land purchase request.

“We’re really disappointed with the city council’s decision to sell the land to the developer. The need for expansion is prominent more than ever. We are going back to the drawing board,” Cruikshank told the Nonpareil. “We don’t have a Plan B yet. We’re going to have to figure that out.”

During the meeting, Cruikshank said Midlands and the city have a good working relationship. The city’s animal control operation is run out of the humane society.

It’s still possible Midlands and the developers can work out a deal for just under two of the six acres, which won’t be developed for the housing addition.

During the meeting, Mayor Matt Walsh said he’d been transparent in telling the humane society the city would leave the possibility of developing the land open.