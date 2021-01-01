Drummey: No water rate increase in 2021

Water rates will remain flat in Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Water Works Board of Trustees recently approved the facility’s 2021 budget, which will not include a rise in rates.
“We’re not raising water rates in 2021,” said Water Works CEO and General Manager Doug Drummey.
Drummey said with the dry weather of 2020, which saw long stretches of drought, water usage was high, translating to strong revenue for the Water Works.
“Revenues were strong,” Drummey said. “We were able to hold our expenses and maintain services. We made decision not to request a water rate increase. With everything going on with the pandemic, we felt that’d be best.”
Drummey noted that individual water use habits vary greatly — for one of many variation examples, he noted a person with a big yard who waters it compared to someone with a smaller yard who doesn’t water it — the average Council Bluffs Water Works residential customer uses 50,000 gallons per year for a total annual cost of $270.00, which comes to $22.50 per month. Drummey noted most residential customers are billed bi-monthly.
Drummey stressed this is for “water only,” with city sewer service charges included with the water bill. Sewer charges are collected by the Council Bluffs Water Works on behalf of the City.
Water Works is projecting operating revenues of $12,877,000 in 2021, a decrease of $575,000 — or 4.3% — compared to the 2020 re-estimated budget, according to information provided by Drummey.
“While the budget reflects some growth in water sales due to customer base growth, we recognize that water sales may not be as strong in 2021 as compared to 2020 since it was a very dry year,” Drummey said. “As noted, every budget year, water sales can be significantly influenced by economic and climatic variables beyond our control.”
The facility anticipates operating expenses of $9,023,400, an increase of $485,400 or 5.6% over the 2020 re-estimated budget.
The increase is due to several factors, including water treatment chemical costs, material costs, labor costs and insurance cost, according to Drummey. The budget includes the filling of two full time positions, including purification department coordinator and instrument technician.