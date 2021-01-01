Drummey: No water rate increase in 2021

Water rates will remain flat in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Water Works Board of Trustees recently approved the facility’s 2021 budget, which will not include a rise in rates.

“We’re not raising water rates in 2021,” said Water Works CEO and General Manager Doug Drummey.

Drummey said with the dry weather of 2020, which saw long stretches of drought, water usage was high, translating to strong revenue for the Water Works.

“Revenues were strong,” Drummey said. “We were able to hold our expenses and maintain services. We made decision not to request a water rate increase. With everything going on with the pandemic, we felt that’d be best.”

Drummey noted that individual water use habits vary greatly — for one of many variation examples, he noted a person with a big yard who waters it compared to someone with a smaller yard who doesn’t water it — the average Council Bluffs Water Works residential customer uses 50,000 gallons per year for a total annual cost of $270.00, which comes to $22.50 per month. Drummey noted most residential customers are billed bi-monthly.