Election 2020: Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County voters hit the polls

“There was a line down the sidewalk (in front of the church) when we opened this morning at 7,” she said.

Poll watcher Cheryl Boroughs said the three polls had seen a combined total of more than 1,200 voters by 2:30 p.m.

Boroughs was bracing for a long day — they were to be on duty from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., she said — but church members had shown mercy and put out quiche for breakfast.

A small bus brought students from Iowa Western Community College to vote, but only a few students took advantage of the first run, driver Kent Bates said. He said he would make another trip, if students sought a ride.

The bus was picking up students in the Reiver Suites parking lot, said Claudia Van Dyke, activities coordinator for the campus.

At Abraham Lincoln, home to Precincts 6, 7 and 11, a combined 952 voters had cast their ballot as of 2:50 p.m. The site was experiencing a slight lull after a busy morning and ahead of the after-work rush.

Dezerai Renshaw and Randy Richards, both of Council Bluffs, said the economy was among the key issues they considered before voting.

“I think if we don’t have a stable country and economy, we won’t have anything,” Renshaw said.