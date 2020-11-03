Election 2020: Dawson overcomes hot Gorman start, retains Iowa Senate seat

Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson held off an early surge from challenger Steve Gorman to unofficially retain the District 8 seat in Des Moines.
Dawson unofficially garnered 12,388 votes (52.13%) to Gorman’s 11,343 (47.74%), according to results posted by the Pottawattamie County Election Commissioner’s Office. There were also 31 write-ins (.13%).
After the first wave of absentee ballots results were posted shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Gorman jumped out to an early lead, gathering 8,404 votes (56.1%) to the incumbent’s 6,562 (43.8%).
Dawson said he said he was monitoring the race and wasn’t surprised by the initial numbers.
“It’s kind of what we expected, I guess,” Dawson said. “Just talking with the state party, we knew that day-of voters would probably break toward the Republican side. “We thought that the first numbers we saw would show the largest deficit -- it’s what we’ve seen across the state in all of our state senate districts.”
Gorman, a longtime firefighter and community advocate in Council Bluffs, said he’s appreciative of the support shown from his friends, family and community at large. He said it’s "obviously disappointing" getting off to a strong lead only to see it disappear as the night progressed.
“We were very excited and happy with early results and it just shifted their way,” Gorman said. “Their voters seem to come out strong on Election Day, and ours cast their votes early.”
“… I congratulate Dan and hope they realize that we have issues that need addressed. Unfortunately, they seem to oftentimes forget about the most vulnerable citizens, and I hope this time they don’t do that.”
Heading back to the Republican-controlled Senate in Des Moines, Dawson said he plans to hammer down on his major campaigning tenets: expanding Iowa residents’ freedoms, bolstering economic opportunity and having the government work for the taxpayers, not vice versa.
He noted that he and his campaign team had to take a different approach this election season to reach as many prospect voters as possible.
“It’s been a weird campaigning season,” Dawson said. “Typically, we run a good ground game and that’s been limited this year because of COVID. We had to be a lot more creative with our digital and online, as opposed to making those face-to-face contacts.
“It was definitely an adjustment this year.”
As of February, Dawson is listed as serving on the Commerce, Ways and Means, Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees. He also serves on the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriation subcommittee, as well as the Criminal Justice Information System Advisory Committee.
The U.S. Army veteran, who served oversees in both Iraq and Afghanistan, lives in Council Bluffs with his wife, Chrystal, and their two children.
