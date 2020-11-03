Election 2020: Dawson overcomes hot Gorman start, retains Iowa Senate seat

“… I congratulate Dan and hope they realize that we have issues that need addressed. Unfortunately, they seem to oftentimes forget about the most vulnerable citizens, and I hope this time they don’t do that.”

Heading back to the Republican-controlled Senate in Des Moines, Dawson said he plans to hammer down on his major campaigning tenets: expanding Iowa residents’ freedoms, bolstering economic opportunity and having the government work for the taxpayers, not vice versa.

He noted that he and his campaign team had to take a different approach this election season to reach as many prospect voters as possible.

“It’s been a weird campaigning season,” Dawson said. “Typically, we run a good ground game and that’s been limited this year because of COVID. We had to be a lot more creative with our digital and online, as opposed to making those face-to-face contacts.

“It was definitely an adjustment this year.”

As of February, Dawson is listed as serving on the Commerce, Ways and Means, Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees. He also serves on the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriation subcommittee, as well as the Criminal Justice Information System Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Army veteran, who served oversees in both Iraq and Afghanistan, lives in Council Bluffs with his wife, Chrystal, and their two children.