Election 2020: Iowa House District 15 Q&A

Rep. Charlie McConkey, Council Bluffs, retired steelworker, Democrat
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for re-election.
I was born in Carter Lake and lived most of my life in Council Bluffs. I have been blessed with a wonderful wife and life. My wife and I have a combined family of two sons and two daughters. We have seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
I worked over 31 years at Griffin Pipe, I’ve owned a small business and sold real estate for a time.
I’m running because I didn’t feel the west end of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake were being adequately represented. I had many friends and family encourage me to run and it was the right time in my life to step up.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
The biggest challenge facing our state right now is the pandemic. In order to protect our most vulnerable and get our economy rolling again, we have to get community spread of this virus under control. In the long run, we need to make sure healthcare is affordable and accessible for all Iowans, make sure every kid gets a great education, and grow Iowa’s skilled workforce.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
First of all, my heart goes out to anyone who has lost a loved one this year due to COVID-19. What a tough time this has been for all of us trying to navigate day to day activities and plan anything. We have all put our lives on hold and look forward to the day when we have tackled this pandemic.
COVID-19 has only exacerbated the cracks in our system. Lack of childcare, stresses on our K-12 schools, healthcare access and affordability, broadband access and the ability to find a good paying job have all become more difficult under COVID. We need to first focus on limiting the spread of the virus by ensuring every Iowan has access to on-demand, rapid testing in all 99 counties, providing PPE to businesses and schools and helping those businesses devastated by COVID with relief.
Next, we need to restore our state’s safety net and public services by increasing high-quality childcare services, putting K-12 education to the front of the funding line, increasing the use of tele-health services and ensuring access to safe and affordable housing.
We need to listen to the doctors, scientists and our public health officials. Wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to prevent transmission of COVID-19. I support our state, counties and cities making that decision as the virus continues to spread.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
The best way to prevent any state budget issues is to get the virus under control and get our economy rolling again. The state budget should reflect the priorities needed to get through the pandemic. We can keep the state balanced and responsibly combat the pandemic.
Along with this, we need to ensure the governor is using the CARES Act monies timely and appropriately so we don’t end up having to pay the federal government back.
This is not a Republican or Democratic problem. This is our problem and we need to come together and get things done for all Iowans.
Sarah Abdouch, 29, Council Bluffs, AT&T employee, Republican
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
I’m a life-long Iowan and resident of Council Bluffs.
I’m running for the Iowa House for a simple reason; representation. It’s easy for people to get wrapped up in national issues, but any representative needs to be able to maintain focus on what most seriously affects those they represent. In this case, after the last flood of the Missouri River, I, along with many others, started to question why more action wasn’t being taken to stop or minimize the frequent flooding.
Right now, there seems to be an attitude of helplessness among our elected officials. We throw money at fixing the levees, but never address the root of the problem. At my job, all I do is solve problems, negotiating across various teams, taking the different issues and driving motivations into account, and arriving at a solution. While the problem of the river is complex, it is something that has plagued this area for too long, and I intend, if I’m elected, to empty the toolbox to fix it.
Nature can never be perfectly tamed, but the aging infrastructure, intransigent federal agencies and lack of cooperation with our neighbors have made the issue far worse. Each of these is a piece that, if ameliorated, will help our overall position with the next flood.
As far as the state goes, our issues will be as they have been for a long time; taxation, diversification of industry, health care and schools, among others. We will continue to have debates about abortion, collective bargaining, the Second Amendment, how to bring broadband to rural Iowa and many other questions. That’s well and good, but what I’m most concerned with is the intersection that those issues have with the issues of my potential constituency.
I’ve identified a number of serious problems within the communities of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake. In some places, those issues do have crossover with those of the broader state. In others, the larger debates would be a distraction from what I see as most pressing in our community.
I’ve been talking with constituents in the area for months during the course of my campaign. And I have been dutifully collecting notes on what I hear most frequently from people so that I can hit the ground running when session begins. Issues of crime running unchecked in our neighborhoods. Issues of schools not being receptive to the feedback of the community, administration and bureaucracy hindering the ability of our teachers to teach. Issues like imbalance in the areas of Medicare and Social Security that allow the young and healthy to abuse the system while those who have earned it their entire lives have to save pennies to scrape by each month.
There are issues like federal agents extorting hunters to make charges “go away," aided by our Iowa DNR. There are issues like competent seniors being forced to go into care facilities when they simply want to live out their lives in the peace of their home. There are issues like nursing home residents being denied the ability to put cameras in their private rooms so their families can keep an eye on them. There’s the issue of rampant homelessness and drug abuse, and having nowhere for these people to go.
These are problems that have been festering for far too long. They are issues I came across when I ran in the Republican primary two years ago. They are solvable. And if a representative doesn’t think he or she can solve them, then that person should move aside. The Iowa Legislature is not a helpless secondary body; it is one of fifty primary lawmaking bodies in the United States, second to none. We can do better by our communities, and we should. Key for change is turnover in an office, ensuring no one ever gets too comfortable in their position and forgets the reason they were put there to begin with.
After laying out these issues, it seems quite frivolous to me that I am being asked to put seven hundred words to the singular topic of COVID-19. That may seem like a callous thing to say on the outset, but with the low death rate as communicated by the CDC, the increasing rate of infection and associated immunity, the lowered virulence of the virus itself over time, and the fact of an impending vaccine, it should be clear to anyone that to focus on this as a serious issue in the next legislative session would be a waste of time and resources.
Iowa’s prior budgetary stance and cautious approach has resulted in us being well-positioned coming out of this pandemic. We are among the top states as far as our economic position. While many downplay economics as unimportant when it comes to issues like public health, I find that an opinion erroneous.
We have yet to fully understand the damage caused by the lockdowns. The rise in suicide and acts of despair, drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic abuse have all been results of the mishandling of this issue. Lockdowns have been excoriated as a primary way to address COVID-19, by the WHO itself. We are only just starting to see the extreme jump in late diagnoses of cancer due to the lack of testing services available earlier this year. How many people will die because of that alone?
If there is one thing we should learn from this pandemic, it’s that we cannot allow our society to be derailed like this again. The ripple effects from these political decisions will be felt for years. I call it political, because it certainly wasn’t based on science. Science gave us virulence early on, and as soon as we learned that this virus had been in China since September, we should have realized it was here long before we knew.
Prior to the politicization of this year, too, we already had a verdict on masks from 2015 (Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/) that shows penetration of particles through cloth masks to be 97% (44% for medical masks). Aptly, the study recommended against the use of cloth masks for prevention of viral disease, the same cloth masks the majority of people now use to prevent viral disease.
On the other hand, medical masks may provide some protection. My issue with medical masks is that many of these are sourced from China. In the continued exposé of China’s interring of the Muslim-minority Uighur population, it’s been revealed that these imprisoned people are being used to produce masks and PPE (Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/19/world/asia/china-mask-forced-labor.html).
I support allowing people to choose to wear masks for their own safety and peace of mind, but I would be against a statewide mandate. We all want to be cautious, and care for one another, but we want to live, work, and play unimpeded. We want to be able to focus on our lives, on building our businesses and spending time with our families. We want representatives who go to their respective offices to fight on our behalf, and represent our interests proactively. That’s not so much to ask in America, is it?
