Election 2020: Iowa House District 15 Q&A

I’m running for the Iowa House for a simple reason; representation. It’s easy for people to get wrapped up in national issues, but any representative needs to be able to maintain focus on what most seriously affects those they represent. In this case, after the last flood of the Missouri River, I, along with many others, started to question why more action wasn’t being taken to stop or minimize the frequent flooding.

Right now, there seems to be an attitude of helplessness among our elected officials. We throw money at fixing the levees, but never address the root of the problem. At my job, all I do is solve problems, negotiating across various teams, taking the different issues and driving motivations into account, and arriving at a solution. While the problem of the river is complex, it is something that has plagued this area for too long, and I intend, if I’m elected, to empty the toolbox to fix it.

Nature can never be perfectly tamed, but the aging infrastructure, intransigent federal agencies and lack of cooperation with our neighbors have made the issue far worse. Each of these is a piece that, if ameliorated, will help our overall position with the next flood.