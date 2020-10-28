Election 2020: Iowa House District 16 Q&A

Robert Fairchild, 26, liberty activist and citizen journalist, Council Bluffs, Libertarian
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office/re-election.
The last four years I have been a activist for the ideas of liberty. Currently on the Libertarian Party of Potawatomi County Central Committee.
I have run for the Pottawattamie County Board Of Supervisors, Council Bluffs City Council and I’m running for Iowa House District 16.
I am running for Iowa House District 16 to represent Council Bluffs and to be the voice of liberty in Des Moines Iowa.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
1 — Coronavirus; 2 — transparency; 3 — fiscal responsibility with the state budget; 4 — legalization of marijuana; 5 — criminal justice reform.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
Advise everyone to wear a mask.
With Trump’s lack of leadership we are going to have to take matters in our hands. With a Biden victory we are going to have to take matters in our hands.
I am in favor of a mask mandate.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
Fiscal responsibility with the state Budget
Jen Pellant, 48, Council Bluffs, digital media consultant with Mercury Boost, Democrat
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
I grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Lewis Central High School. My parents are both retired, but they taught at Lewis Central for many years, and my dad coached football and basketball. My sister is a teacher in the Council Bluffs Community School District now.
I come from a working family and I’m running because I think working families in Council Bluffs need a representative who understands their struggles. I’ve been a waitress and a bartender, and I’ve also been the director of human resources for a small steel fabrication business.
I have a law degree, and I’ve struggled with student debt. I have aging parents with pre-existing conditions and ongoing health concerns. I think a lot of people in my district can understand the life I’ve lived, and I can understand theirs.
I’m running because I can’t sit through another legislative session and wonder if there was something I could have done to help working families in this community, something I could have done to improve education in our state again, protect health care for people with pre-existing conditions and disabilities, provide mental health help to folks in our community, or protect IPERS and Social Security.
As a coach’s daughter, I don’t want to regret sitting on the sidelines when I could have gotten into the game and fought for my community, so that’s what I’m doing.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
The biggest challenge facing our state right now is the pandemic. As much as we all want it to, nothing can go back to “normal,” until we get the spread of COVID-19 under control. So first and foremost, we must do that, both in order to protect our most vulnerable citizens and also, to get our economy thriving again.
In the long run, I think we also need to fully fund our schools and prioritize education again. When I was growing up here, Iowa was always at the top of the national rankings in education. It was more than a point of pride. It was a vital investment we used to make in the long-term economic and cultural health of our state.
We need to make sure every child in Iowa gets a world-class education, no matter their zip code or parents’ income.
And finally, we must make health care accessible and affordable for all Iowans. We must bring down the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors and reverse the Medicaid privatization that has decreased the quality of care for our disabled citizens and is also causing local hospitals to struggle financially and close.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
First, I have to say that our first responders and health care workers are doing an amazing job under unimaginable circumstances in order to save our lives and protect our health. Their efforts are truly heroic.
At the same time, community spread is a community problem, and that means they need us to be part of the solution, too. Last week, we passed a sad milestone in our state — more than 500 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. Daily deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to reach tragic new highs. If you’re like me, you have at least one person in your life whom you are deeply concerned about contracting COVID-19.
We are in a real battle as a state, and we need to work together as a team, with one goal — to control community spread. Doctors, scientists and public health officials have learned a lot in the months since this all started, and I believe we should listen to them. One thing they now know for sure is that masks are the easiest and most effective way to control community spread.
In cities, counties, and states that have tried it, mask requirements have been tremendously successful at containing the spread, and the effects have been shown very quickly. I would support our cities, counties and state in using a mask mandate as a temporary measure in order to bring down our cases.
Our teachers, health care workers, first responders, essential workers and even our children are already making this effort — often wearing a mask for an entire eight-hour workday, or even a 12-16 hour shift. I believe the community at large should join them in that effort and wear masks when in public spaces.
Support Local Journalism
In addition, we need to ensure that every Iowan has access to high-quality broadband access — so that those who can are able to do their work remotely. We also need to implement on-demand, rapid testing in all 99 counties, fast and effective contact tracing, and to increase the use of tele-health services to ease the burden on our health care providers while they deal with COVID-19.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
The best thing we can do for our state budget is to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. I’ve spoken to many small business owners and operators during the last few months, and they all agree on one thing — controlling the spread of this virus is a necessary first step to getting the economy really moving again.
We have the necessary resources to combat this pandemic, we just need to spend them wisely, on the things we know are most effective — rapid testing, contact tracing, and PPE for businesses and schools. We can keep the state budget balanced and also fight this pandemic successfully and responsibly.
Brent Siegrist, 68, Council Bluffs, retired, Republican
Tell us about yourself and why you are running for office.
I am a life long resident of the Council Bluffs area. Valerie is my wife of 30 years (a nurse at Jennie Edmundson). I was fortunate to raise my two children (Robert and Harriet) in Council Bluffs. My work career is one of public service. I was a public-school teacher and coach for 18 years.
I ran for the Iowa House and was honored to serve the citizens of Council Bluffs for 18 years, including 10 years as House Majority Leader and Speaker of the House.
After leaving the Legislature, I was executive director of Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies. Part of my responsibilities was to advocate/lobby for the AEAs, which was rewarding because the main function of the AEAs is to provide special education services to all Iowa children.
Upon retirement from the AEAs, I have spent the last two years lobbying/advocating for Council Bluffs; specifically, the city, Pottawattamie County, Council Bluffs Schools, Iowa Western and the CB Chamber. It has been an honor to be at the State Capitol advocating for the greater Council Bluffs community.
Despite what you may have heard, I have never had any other clients. No corporations, insurance or drug companies. Just being an advocate for Council Bluffs.
I have a proven record of results and leadership, not just words. I am running to give Council Bluffs a strong voice in Des Moines and to improve the lives of our citizens. I will be effective from day one.
What challenges do you see the state facing during the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
The biggest immediate challenge will be to rebound from COVID. The damage to people, businesses and the overall mood of the state will take time to heal.
Once the pandemic has receded, the state must help everyone get back to as normal as possible. The federal government needs to get their sideshow under control and pass a second stimulus bill. Then, Iowa will need to make sure that hospitals have the supplies they need, schools have what they need to safely provide in person teaching and businesses get needed support to weather this economic storm.
Beyond that, Iowa faces several other issues. We have a workforce shortage that we need to continue to address if we want Council Bluffs to grow. We need to fund programs like Future Ready Iowa, continue to improve our broadband access and address our affordable housing shortage.
If we are to attract and keep workers, education and the environment are key issues. To have enough workers to fill our jobs, we need to make sure that we are adequately funding K-12 education as well as community colleges. Higher education and technical training programs are essential to our future.
During this pandemic, we found out how important recreational facilities are to Iowans and their families. We must continue to invest in our parks, hiking and biking trails.
Mental health access for all Iowans is critical. The framework is in place, but funding is lacking. I will be dedicated to increasing funding for mental health access. I will absolutely work and vote to protect preexisting condition insurance coverage.
One other important issue in this race is experience. Words are easy, results more difficult. I have a positive vision for the future and a proven record of success.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor, or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
COVID-19 has hit most of the world hard. The same is true in Iowa. Iowa has had a reasonable response to the pandemic, but more can be done. We need more robust testing to help contain the virus, especially among non-symptomatic people. Government money needs to be used to make sure that hospitals, first responders and nursing homes have adequate PPE supplies.
Most of all, people need to be responsible. Wear a mask when you are out in public. You may not like it, but it is for the safety of everyone. I don’t favor a statewide face mask requirement. I think it would be extremely hard to enforce.
Our leaders need to strongly encourage people to wear a mask out in the public. Individual businesses are free to require face masks in their stores, and many do. This comes down to personal responsibility. Wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.
We should not shut down our state again, because of the many negative effects of a shutdown. Until there is a vaccine, we must learn to live with this threat. People need to be back at work, businesses need to be open (with reasonable restrictions on crowd sizes) and kids need to be in school learning.
I am impressed with the protocols that our local school districts have in place. They have been able to have our students back in school with minimal spread of the virus. They have done that by offering a hybrid system that allows for both in-person and online learning. These decisions should be made at the local level, after hearing from everyone involved.
We need to keep everyone as safe as possible, and it appears that our local districts have been successful so far. And kudos to our everyday school teachers who have been able to continue to educate our students under these stressful conditions. They want nothing more than to have their students back in the classroom where the best learning takes place.
We all know about the problems associated with the pandemic; loss of jobs, depression, food insecurity, learning loss and suicides. The sooner we can all work together to prevent the spread, the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
Without a doubt, COVID has had a negative impact on Iowa’s budget. The good news is that Iowa is well positioned to mitigate the impact. Despite the downturn in revenues due to the economy shutting down, Iowa was able to pass a status quo budget that still had an increase of almost $100 million for K-12 schools. Iowa’s revenue numbers are looking up, but we will still need to have careful budgeting.
Given the $1 billion in Iowa’s cash reserves, and the Revenue Estimating Conference predicting 4% revenue growth next year, the Legislature should be able to fund priorities and keep the budget balanced. Having not served in political office for 18 years, I know things have changed in Iowa. However, the budget process is the same: fund your priorities (education, environment, workforce, mental health), provide tax reductions where possible and balance the budget.
Again, experience and understanding Council Bluffs and Iowa is important. While I was the leader of the Iowa House for 10 years, we passed balanced budgets each year while funding priorities like K-12 education (over 3% yearly increase over the 10 years), protected our state employees pension system (IPERS), increased funding for parks and recreational opportunities and cut state income taxes 10% across the board.
This pandemic has caused significant budget issues, but Iowa is working back from the darkness. The state budget will be difficult the next several years as we work our way back from the economic shutdown. However, with hard work, we will be able to weather this situation, pass balanced budgets that focus on our priorities and position Iowa for a better future with a well-funded education system, business incentives to increase jobs and our workforce, and clean water and recreational opportunities. Those all point to a better future for Iowans.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.