Election 2020: Iowa House District 16 Q&A

What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?

First, I have to say that our first responders and health care workers are doing an amazing job under unimaginable circumstances in order to save our lives and protect our health. Their efforts are truly heroic.

At the same time, community spread is a community problem, and that means they need us to be part of the solution, too. Last week, we passed a sad milestone in our state — more than 500 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. Daily deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to reach tragic new highs. If you’re like me, you have at least one person in your life whom you are deeply concerned about contracting COVID-19.

We are in a real battle as a state, and we need to work together as a team, with one goal — to control community spread. Doctors, scientists and public health officials have learned a lot in the months since this all started, and I believe we should listen to them. One thing they now know for sure is that masks are the easiest and most effective way to control community spread.