Election 2020: Iowa House District 22 Q&A

Rep. Jon Jacobsen, 59, Council Bluffs, attorney, vice president and senior trust officer in community banking, Republican
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for re-election.
I’m a problem-solver. It is my nature to constantly look for better ways to do things, for situations that need resolution and injustices that need correcting. Running for state representative was natural.
It was during flooding in our area that I was able to make a real difference as representative in the lives of individuals, as well as in the lives of communities, schools and businesses. I have been able to use my expertise in the financial world, my knowledge and experience as an attorney and my communication and organizational skills to take ahold of significant problems and help to bring them to resolution. I have been successful in averting crises and removing obstacles.
I’ve assisted constituents with many different issues. It has meant the world to me to do whatever I could for the people of my own District. That is why I am seeking re-election. I am proud of my accomplishments in the Iowa House but there is much more I am determined to achieve.
We have a wonderfully diverse district, in our people and in businesses, large and small. We have metropolitan precincts and farms and thriving small communities. I have been active in every part of it. I am especially proud that the majority of my campaign contributions have come from the people right here in our district.
I would be honored to continue my service and I commit to continuing to maintain the highest standards of dedication and effectiveness.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
As always, the primary issue facing our state is its economic health. State government must tax fairly, with taxes at as low a rate as possible and then we must have an unshakable commitment to using the people’s money as prudently and effectively as possible. That is the bottom line. The state must provide a thorough budget and maintaining a budget surplus is key. We must remain constantly ready to help our people through unforeseen crises, especially when federal funds and programs are not available.
Maintaining levees and roads in good repair is essential to farms as well as urban areas.
Further, job creation and economic development in our communities is key. It demands constant vigilance — being aware of opportunities and trends and being rapidly responsive to factors such as a pandemic.
Safeguarding the security of our seniors is of paramount importance. Their benefits and health care mechanisms must be protected. Health care must be expanded for all of our people and we must allow competition in health care and insurance to flourish, allowing people to reap the benefits of lower costs and increased innovation.
Education is a fundamental and foundational high priority! Increased funding and enhanced educational opportunities are vital. We must continue to support our rural schools in such ways as aiding rural school transportation.
Clearly, security and law and order are of increasing importance in our society. We must continually be supportive of our law enforcement, our criminal justice system, and victims’ rights.
Last but certainly not least, our greatest support must go to our veterans, military and their families.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
This recent pandemic placed our state in uncharted waters. Negotiating the course between federal and state programs has been challenging. That said, I do believe our state weathered the crisis very well.
It is tempting to be a “Monday morning quarterback,” saying we should have done this sooner or more of that. I think a better idea is to assume that we all did the best we could and will know how to better handle the next health emergency. I choose learning lessons over recriminations.
One lesson that I learned was the need for a better apparatus to assess the needs of individuals and businesses. I believe we should devise a system to better communicate during such a crisis.
I am not supportive of statewide mask mandates. This does not recognize the differences in various areas. More importantly -- we in government always ask the people to trust us. I think its high time we trust the people. If individuals believe a mask will be effective for them — let’s trust the people to decide when a mask is needed or appropriate, and when it is not.
Areas of the country that practiced draconian masking and lockdown orders are not in a superior position now.
My opinion is that our approach would be far more effective if we focused on protecting and treating the vulnerable among us rather than attempting to control all of our lives.
While we are all focused on this medical disease, it is essential that we realize that other “ills” arise from mandates. We are suffering from isolation, alienation and depression. Other illnesses have gone untreated. Businesses suffer — people are struggling financially. The prescription here is for balance.
It is a mistake to wave a magic wand expecting that forcing everyone to wear a mask at all times will cure the virus while our lives crumble, and so many of us forget what it is like to walk with confidence, without fear.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
Thanks to the foresight of our Republican legislators and governor, we have not expended all of the state funds. Through this prudent budgeting, Iowa was able to withstand the initial financial hardship of COVID without having to make serious budget cuts or reversing major budgetary commitments. This was not the case in most states.
Now we must see what the impact of the pandemic will be on the national and global economy. Another factor that will have a major impact on the state’s economic future will be to what extent and how soon we return to commercial normalcy.
Again we must achieve balance. We must assist those in dire need for whom there is no federal help, and yet we must not leave ourselves without a “rainy day fund.” To be without emergency resources in a future crisis, could result in higher taxes and cuts to essential services—both harmful to all Iowans.
Shawna Anderson, 41, Oakland, salon owner/hairstylist, Democrat
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
I’m a mom, wife and small business owner. I have spent my career listening to the stories of those that sit in my salon chair. So many of those stories could be different depending on the policies that our legislators put into place. Not only did I feel like I wasn’t being represented in Des Moines, but I didn’t feel that my friends, neighbors, or clients were being well represented either.
Rural Iowa is diverse, but diversity isn’t being celebrated by our current representatives. Our educators aren’t being supported in Des Moines, in fact, they have lost rights over the past few years. Iowa’s population isn’t growing because we are unable to keep families here as the cost of living goes up, but wages stay the same, causing us to lose tax income.
We talk about supporting schools, but we’re sitting on a budget surplus while administrations struggle to get supplies and keep educators in our state. I have built a career over connecting with people, and it’s those stories that pushed me to run for this office. It’s time to listen to the stories of Iowans. It’s time to put people over profits. I’m so very excited to use your stories to represent you in Des Moines as I prioritize unions, environment, education, health care, wages, equity and equality.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
With the way things have changed due to COVID-19, the answer to this question has definitely changed over the last six months. I am truly concerned about our health care. From the health care workers, to health care coverage, to facilities closing, to ongoing medical conditions that will and are being caused by COVID-19.
In rural Iowa, many people have to travel quite a distance for life saving care. I believe COVID-19 is really bringing this to light for those that didn’t realize this before. Access, as in actually being able to get to a doctor, is really difficult for those that live outside of the metro areas. I am horribly concerned for people to lose their health care if the ACA is stripped. So many Iowans lived with pre-existing conditions before COVID-19, and now we are adding people to that list as we watch so many recover, but with lingering effects that we still are learning about. We are expecting our health care workers to care for folks while not being able to take a day off to care for themselves or their families because we simply have a shortage of health care workers due to school costs and low wages.
We cannot keep straining our system like this. We cannot expect people who struggle to put food on the table to have their prescription costs continue to rise.
Which leads me to education. Not only do we need to actually fund our public schools as they deserve, but we need to add apprenticeship programs and trade programs during high school. These programs would not only help graduates to enter the Iowa workforce ready to work, but they will also help us fill the trade and skilled positions that we have struggled to fill.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
I am absolutely in favor of a state wide mask mandate. It has kept everyone in our salon safe, even after having positive cases. I know that masks aren’t a guarantee, but they help, and we need to do all that we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We need to test health care workers and those that work with the public at the very least, weekly. We need to continue to produce the needed PPE and supply all of our health care centers and schools.
In looking at the schools, I have a different plan than what I have seen used elsewhere. I like the idea of rotating the three or two day school weeks that have been done to limit the number of students in the classrooms and hallways. Virtual is not working for the majority of our students. Because of this, a lot of schools are going back to full time, with full classrooms. I would propose a two group schedule for each classroom/grade. So group A would attend Monday through Wednesday one week, while group B attends Thursday and Friday, then alternate for the next week. There would be no virtual school on the days that students are not in the classroom. Maybe some grade-appropriate homework that working parents can help with, but otherwise all instruction would be done in the classroom only. This will help teachers to not have to worry about all of the struggles of teaching in class and virtually simultaneously, along with helping working parents, or those that struggle with the technology issues.
Keeping students in class for consecutive days will also help with their attention, but keeping smaller class sizes will help with social distancing. Our students need to learn. Our educators want to teach, but we need to find the best way to do it safely. I don’t believe COVID-19 will be leaving us in the near future, so we need to start planning on how to best keep folks safe and well for at the very least the next year.
I personally don’t understand how public health became a political debate. It’s time for our leaders, including our governor and state representatives, to follow the science and practice what the CDC recommends. We have lost far too many Iowans, far too many Americans. We are learning that so many others will survive, but suffer lifelong effects and medical bills. It’s time to step up. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Keep your gatherings virtual.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
Iowa is sitting on over $770 million. Almost three quarters of a billion dollars. That is a lot of money. That’s a lot of funding for schools. That’s a lot of helping those out of work. That’s a lot to help struggling businesses that weren’t struggling before COVID-19. Iowa used CARES ACT money to pay salaries that had already been budgeted for during the special legislation over the summer.
The state of Iowa isn’t struggling, but the people of Iowa are. The people of Iowa are still trying to apply for jobs after the small business they worked for closed. The people of Iowa are still visiting food banks on a regular basis. The people of Iowa are wondering how they will heat their homes as cold weather comes in. The people of Iowa are facing evictions.
It is my very strong belief that the state is among many entities that have profited off of this pandemic at the cost of people, so the only adjusting the state needs to do is to help struggling Iowans and small Iowa businesses.
