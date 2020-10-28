Election 2020: Iowa House District 22 Q&A

We cannot keep straining our system like this. We cannot expect people who struggle to put food on the table to have their prescription costs continue to rise.

Which leads me to education. Not only do we need to actually fund our public schools as they deserve, but we need to add apprenticeship programs and trade programs during high school. These programs would not only help graduates to enter the Iowa workforce ready to work, but they will also help us fill the trade and skilled positions that we have struggled to fill.

What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?

I am absolutely in favor of a state wide mask mandate. It has kept everyone in our salon safe, even after having positive cases. I know that masks aren’t a guarantee, but they help, and we need to do all that we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We need to test health care workers and those that work with the public at the very least, weekly. We need to continue to produce the needed PPE and supply all of our health care centers and schools.