Election 2020: Iowa Senate District 8 Q&A

Dan Dawson, 42, Council Bluffs, special agent for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and serves in the Iowa National Guard, Republican
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for re-election.
I live in Council Bluffs with my wife, Chrystal, and our two children, Alex and Madelyn. For the last several years I have been a special agent with DCI. Previously, I was a law enforcement officer for the Council Bluffs Police Department and I also worked in the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. I currently serve in the Army Reserves and have been deployed overseas four times, once each to Kosovo and Iraq, and twice to Afghanistan.
Serving my community has always been important to me, and I ran for office four years ago because I thought our community deserved better. After passing the largest tax cut in Iowa history, working to rebuild Lake Manawa State Park for our residents, getting rid of burdensome regulations for businesses and passing conservative budgets, I am proud of how far our state has come. But I know there is more to be done.
Passing historic tax cuts was a big deal for a lot of families in our state, but it is only a first step in making our state, and Carter Lake and Council Bluffs especially, competitive with bordering states, like Nebraska. I am running for a second term in the Iowa Senate because I want to build on the accomplishments of the last four years, help guide our state’s recovery from the pandemic, and continue working to make our state better for Iowans and their families.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
Right now one of the most important issues facing our state and Senate District 8 is recovery from the pandemic. After passing policies to help grow our state, Iowa had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. We had thousands of job openings looking for qualified individuals to fill them. At the beginning of the year, one of the biggest issues we had was expanding our workforce to help individuals get the education they needed and the skilled they needed to fill those jobs.
Now, as our state works to get back on its feet, the policies that had guided us these last few years are even more important. My goal is to continue advocating for policies that help our state grow, help businesses grow and help families grow. This way, we can get back on the path we were on and again have one of the strongest economies our state has seen.
What I also hear a lot about talking to people in our district is property taxes. We passed a bill on property taxes to bring more transparency to and accountability to the process, but I continue to look for ways to ease the burden on property tax payers. Additionally, an issue that is important to Carter Lake and Council Bluffs, being we are so close to Nebraska, is lowering our tax rate to make it more competitive and make Iowa the best to live, work and raise a family.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
What I think our state has done well in this pandemic is trying to balance protecting the individuals more vulnerable to the virus but also protecting our livelihoods. We know a lot more now than we did when the pandemic hit earlier this year, and Iowans across the state have stepped up to protect themselves and their families, and also support communities and businesses that needed them.
When it comes to a mask mandate in our state, there is a lot to consider, especially considering large portions of our state is in rural areas sparsely populated. Should law enforcement spend time enforcing a mask mandate or should they be focused on keeping our lives and homes safe? My focus for the state moving forward, while encouraging and reminding Iowans to be responsible and social distance when possible, is to provide more certainty for businesses, especially our small businesses.
They have been working tirelessly to follow all the guidelines, keep employees safe, and change how they do business so they can keep their doors open. When our small businesses can keep their doors open and continue working, they can continue paying their employees and help support their families.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
One of the first things we had to do in 2017 was pass a de-appropriations bill, meaning we had to cut a lot of money that had already been allocated the previous year, because the state just didn’t have the money to keep its promises. Fast forward four years, and we now have a budget surplus $305 million. Every year I have been in the Senate, we have been carefully budgeting to build surplus and make sure we keep our promises to deliver every dollar for education, health care, and public safety.
Contrary to what you may hear, our state doesn’t have a budget crisis, and it is one of the best positioned states in the country prepared for difficult situations such as this. Our state is actually rated as one of the most resilient in the country when it comes to dealing with the consequences of the pandemic and the effect it could have on the state budget. This resiliency is because of the responsible budgets we have been putting forward for the last four years.
Even with the pandemic, we passed a funding increase of almost $100 million for K-12 education and Iowa schools can be confident that money will show up when it is promised.
Over the next four years, I would continue advocating for smart and conservative budgeting, making sure we can provide the funding necessary for those things are important to Iowans, like education and public safety, and provide further tax relief and continue making our state better and more competitive with those around us.
Steve Gorman, 59, Council Bluffs, firefighter, Democrat
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
I’m a fourth generation Council Bluffs resident and graduate of Saint Albert’s High School (where I met my wife of 36 years, Chris Gorman). As a Council Bluffs firefighter for over 29 years, I know the importance of building a strong community where the government reflects the people who live there. My wife Chris taught for 33 years in Iowa’s public school system.
Through our experiences, it has become clear that our teachers have been forgotten about by our elected leaders in Des Moines. Their ability to collectively bargain for better contracts has been undermined, their classroom budgets have tightened and they’ve been forced to deal with the mental health crisis that is challenging our community. I’ve also seen firsthand the struggles that our community has with mental health, with job insecurity and the effects of the privatization of Medicaid.
For three decades, I’ve worked with our law enforcement, local leaders and fellow firefighters to try to improve the lives of the most vulnerable citizens in our community. I’ve always tried to live by the firefighter motto: “First In, Last Out, Leave No One Behind.” So when it became clear that Des Moines was always going to leave western Iowa behind, I knew I had to step up to speak out for our community.
I know we can support Iowans in need, restore workers’ rights, improve our schools, and enhance our community by working together and that’s why I’m running for Iowa Senate — because I won’t leave Western Iowa behind.
What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?
The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light a number of challenges our community has been facing for years. While the state legislature was busy passing laws to undermine working rights, worker’s compensation and job insurance, our working-class community was already being hit by stagnant wages, increased competition from outside our state and higher premiums on health insurance.
When workers started losing jobs at the start of this pandemic, they looked to local government for relief and were once again forgotten. But we can’t forget about Iowa’s working families.
Over the next year, we will have to work together to safely reopen businesses, putting people back to work. State legislators will have to work closely with our small businesses to ensure they have the proper resources to reopen. The health and safety of our frontline workers must come first. To accomplish this, we cannot run to our partisan corners, we’ll need to cross party lines to find a better approach that puts Iowa’s working families ahead of any political agenda.
As a firefighter, I’ve never approached an emergency from a Democratic perspective. Instead, I work with the team on the ground to find the best possible outcome. That bipartisan approach will ensure we can reopen our schools and small businesses, restart our economy, and put Iowans back to work safely.
In addition to overcoming the pandemic on the business front, we need to revamp our educational system in Iowa to allow for safe in-classroom and online teaching. Because no one knows the needs of our community better than the people who live here, we’ll need local control for how public schools are managed during this pandemic. I’ll work to empower our teachers, administrators, and school board to make the decisions necessary to safely return kids to the classroom, whether in person or virtually.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the state? Would you be in favor or against a statewide mask mandate? Why or why not?
I’m a firefighter and that means I’m on the frontline of the pandemic every day. Council Bluffs has been hit hard by COVID-19 and it has become clear that a lack of leadership has compromised communities like ours all across our state. Elected leaders in Des Moines haven’t been able to ensure that frontline workers have the personal protective equipment and resources they need to work safely. The state government also has failed to provide reliable testing and contact tracing to identify hotspots and redirect resources to limit the spread of the virus in compromised communities — including Council Bluffs.
We need someone who understands our community looking out for us in Des Moines. I know that many of the challenges we were facing before this pandemic have been exacerbated, principally mental health. Families are cut off, people are isolated and social outings have been canceled. As a first responder, I know that our public servants are also worried about what this winter will bring as many in our community have been evicted or forced to relocate.
I worry that without better leadership many more Iowans will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, if we work together here in western Iowa and our leaders work across the aisle in Des Moines, we can overcome this challenge.
I’m proud to serve the people of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake and to be on the ballot this November. I’m also proud to wear a mask when I am out in the community. I know all too well what it’s like to lose a family member or a friend to COVID-19 and that’s why our leaders and the general public need to take this pandemic seriously. As a frontline first responder, I serve our seniors and vulnerable citizens every day and masks are an essential part of preventing the spread of this virus to those most susceptible within our community.
Masks and social distancing aren’t comfortable or ideal, but they are the simplest, most effective means of keeping our community safe and our community’s businesses open. Join me in wearing a mask to protect all Iowans, especially our seniors and most vulnerable citizens.
How will the state have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
In order to adjust to the economic impact of the pandemic, we’ll need to prioritize our essential services, work closely with local leaders and small businesses and reassess the expenses our state makes in each budget cycle. This year, the state legislature allocated $150,000 to move the governor’s office down the hall in the State Capitol — during a pandemic. Instead of moving from one office to another, let’s focus on moving valuable resources to keep as many Iowans working in the small businesses that power our economy.
So many Iowans have already lost their jobs due to this pandemic. We can provide resources to retrain our unemployed workers to meet the needs of the available jobs. Instead of cutting millions of dollars in funding for universities and over a half-million from community colleges like Iowa Western, let’s invest in our public schools.
By increasing funding for our community colleges and technical schools, we can ensure Iowans of all ages can acquire the education and training they need to adapt to a changing job market. Let’s put our working families back to work by restoring funding to the Iowa Skilled Worker and Job Creation Fund that lost $10 million under the current administration.
Rather than introducing legislation to strip frontline workers of paid sick leave and hazard pay during this pandemic, let’s redirect resources to support the workers most susceptible to COVID-19. To overcome the economic strain of this pandemic, we’ll need to reinvest in what makes Iowa the strongest: our people. We need to prioritize public safety because we cannot afford for workers to be in the hospital for weeks or for police and firefighters to be at home in quarantine.
