Election 2020: Iowa Senate District 8 Q&A

What challenges do you see the state facing in the next four years? What are the important issues in this race?

Right now one of the most important issues facing our state and Senate District 8 is recovery from the pandemic. After passing policies to help grow our state, Iowa had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. We had thousands of job openings looking for qualified individuals to fill them. At the beginning of the year, one of the biggest issues we had was expanding our workforce to help individuals get the education they needed and the skilled they needed to fill those jobs.

Now, as our state works to get back on its feet, the policies that had guided us these last few years are even more important. My goal is to continue advocating for policies that help our state grow, help businesses grow and help families grow. This way, we can get back on the path we were on and again have one of the strongest economies our state has seen.