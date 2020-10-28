Election 2020: Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidates Q&A

Lisa Lima, 52, Council Bluffs, artist
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
A candidate for Board of Supervisors, granddaughter of farmers, by passion and profession, I’m an artist. For many years I have worked and lived in Council Bluffs, raising my children with my husband and nurturing the local arts community.
I graduated from University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1995 with a bachelors of studio arts, a minor in psychology, and a minor in criminal justice. Previous work/volunteer engagements include an interior plantscaper, a Cub Scout leader and coordinator of events at Harvester Artist Lofts. I am currently co-chair of Omaha Area Sanctuary, co-leader of a Brownie Troop and volunteer with the ACLU.
I truly love Pottawattamie County and that is why I decided to run for county supervisor.
I bring not only vision, but a voice to the important discussions being had. I will safeguard our opportunities, and make sure that they are opportunities for all. I work collaboratively in bringing groups together to form solutions. I bring perspective to the table for workers, immigrants, union members, rural areas and women.
What challenges do you see the county facing in the next four years?
Economic recovery from the pandemic and residual effects from the flooding are two of the biggest challenges we face as a county. These issues have impacts that take years to reconcile. I would work to unify efforts as a county, so all residents can see protections and solutions in place.
An integral part of the county is infrastructure. To address this there should be an allocation of a specific portion of the budget and a creation of plans that have a mix of public and private deals based on a type of framework to be planned in specific terms.
Due to the nature of future technology, and the industries affected by this, we should focus on connectivity, energy and utilizing a green and sustaining design. This can be achieved through coordinated group efforts, while considering local impact, especially taxes and access to broadband and telehealth.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the county? Would you be in favor or against a countywide mask mandate? Why or why not?
As our numbers of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department should implement a mask mandate. It is clear that there are not enough precautions in place statewide to control the spread of this disease. We as a county need to unify our efforts to take as many precautions as we can. The school systems and many businesses already have safe practices in place. These are necessary steps for our safety.
An important consideration going forward is Telehealth. The essentiality of it provides services to our residents from their home, such as doctor visits and mental health services. Our health and wellbeing should not be a political issue, rather a human one.
How will the county have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
The pandemic has shifted our mind sets into thinking new ways of how we conduct ourselves and business. This holds true to how we look at recovery and long-term plans. The parameter encompasses food pantries, Workforce Development, renewable energy, economic strategy, public welfare and the budget.
Pottawattamie County’s rural areas are already looking at how to proceed and implementing new ideas into their budgets. This is possible with collaborative work with the county and other entities. We are one of over 3,000 counties in this country providing social and economic safety nets.
In traveling the county, there have been sentiments of economic development with the impact of COVID-19 in consideration expressed by residents.
Along with the current plans in place, joint efforts could also focus on creating the county as a destination spot — bringing small businesses, restaurants, galleries and outdoor activities to the forefront.
Fran , rural Council Bluffs, mechanical engineer
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
I am the wife of a local ironworker, mom of twins, and a mechanical engineer. Our home was destroyed in the 2019 spring floods and we have relocated to a hill outside Council Bluffs to raise our boys. We are raising them to appreciate the values of faith, service and hard work by setting a good example in the face of challenging times.
In addition to an engineering background, I have an MBA and I continue to expand my skills as a current paralegal student. Last year I wrote over $120 million of complex industrial service proposals, with over 60% translating into orders. My background and experience are a testimony to my approach of remaining open-minded, recognizing opportunity and working hard to realize success.
Between natural disasters and a global pandemic, Pottawattamie county residents have had more than enough challenges thrown in front of us. I am running because my family is facing those same challenges, yet I see it as an opportunity. An opportunity to redefine how our county successfully integrates in new ways with broader economies. We are a unique blend of urban and rural communities, with residents not afraid of hard work, and access to a wide variety of resources.
I am a common sense problem solver with a straight-talker approach who believes in nonpartisan solutions. I have the background and experience to quickly become a valuable member of our county leadership team.
I am focused on helping Pottawattamie County manage the budget impact of an economic downturn while promoting growth for our future.
What challenges do you see the county facing in the next four years?
I see the county facing two significant issues in the next four years; the first is careful budget management in light of the global economic downturn and the second is developing robust modes of new growth for the future.
The first involves deliberate management of our $90 million of annual expenditures. In “normal” times, sound budget management is common sense, but in our current situation it is critical to making sure our county remains stable through the downturn. We need to prioritize our planned expenditures and fully recognize where there is revenue risk. With regional and state economies also working through the downturn, we need to be exceptionally responsible and independent.
Secondly, I want to help Pottawattamie County reposition itself for growth in new ways. Through the pandemic, many businesses are realizing the benefits of a decentralized workforce, and I want to explore how we invite businesses and families to grow here. We need to leverage our accessibility, outstanding schools, and unique communities to make Pottawattamie County a top option for those seeking a business-friendly environment with a quality lifestyle. We have the tools to win big.
Most importantly, our recovery needs to minimize loss of life due to these exceptional times. For many of us the impact of sickness gets more personal every day, myself included. The more of our friends and neighbors we bring to the other side of this, the stronger our communities can remain and the faster we will recover.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the county? Would you be in favor or against a countywide mask mandate? Why or why not?
The science on COVID-19 has evolved considerably since the spring. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) now shares that masks help reduce the transmission of this disease. As an engineer, I recognize that a barrier can slow down the speed of respiratory particles, helping reduce transmissibility. So, yes, I believe in the simple act of wearing a mask in public. Even if I did not believe in science, I find it only a minor inconvenience.
Our state leadership has not issued a mask mandate, and only a handful of cities and Iowa counties have imposed their own ordinances. Our state leaders contend local officials cannot issue a mask mandate, while local officials in other areas have challenged the interpretation of Iowa’s “home rule” constitutional amendment. To my knowledge, the courts have not been asked to resolve this standoff between the state and local officials.
Unfortunately, the state and local messaging has been inconsistent and at times confusing. And as we approach what is traditionally cold and flu season, our trends are in the wrong direction for reducing sickness. I do believe our local governments need to learn from the experience of other regions and consult with medical professionals to prepare for continued or increasing sickness rates.
It is troubling a simple mask has become politicized during a global pandemic. I have not inquired on this position directly with our current county leadership, but I do believe the Board of Supervisors needs to define what actions the county is willing to take under what scenarios. The trigger events for different actions needs to be fully defined and shared with the public. I think that transparency would have a positive effect of setting expectations so residents can both prepare and transition as seamlessly as possible if changes occur.
How will the county have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
The impact of COVID-19 has yet to fully play out to in the county budget, but I do see several potential areas of impact, some requiring timely attention.
Whoever is elected and sworn in to the Board of Supervisors will begin working on the annual budget planning for the 2021-22 July-June fiscal year. On the cost side, there will likely be increases to public safety, physical health and social services, mental health and administration expenses. These costs would bear the most direct impact of the COVID response within our county budget, excluding lingering impacts from the floods. I do not know if CARES or other funding has been dedicated to bridging gaps, but I would anticipate a negative impact regardless.
Just as critically, our board needs to fully recognize potential revenue risk. While some elements like taxes may be integrated into mortgages, other funding may be at risk, particularly if it is from other government sources. All levels of local, state, and federal governments will be dealing with simultaneous budget impacts, and I believe reverberations will be felt.
If a shortfall is projected, expenses need to be thoroughly reviewed as an increase in the tax rate would be a last resort, particularly during a pandemic. The Board should prioritize expenses and consider capital projects that can be safely delayed in an effort to mitigate a shortfall. I do know our Board of Supervisors has had positive reporting through state audits, and I am confident this will continue through challenging times.
I hope you will vote for Fran Parr this election as a valuable addition to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. Please visit FranParr.com or send me a message at fran@franparr.com if I can answer any questions. Thanks for reading.
Brian Shea, 61, Crescent, business owner
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office.
My wife Jody and I live in Crescent. I have been in business for myself most of my adult life, the last 30 years at Shady Shea landscapes, building retaining walls. I grew up in Crescent and live in the home I built in 1988. My daughter, son-in-law and grandchild also live in Crescent.
I served on the Crescent City Council for a two-year term previously. I have volunteered for our city over the years and was instrumental in heading up the Veterans Monument on the south entrance to town.
I have been the mayor for the past 9 years, board member on WIDA, EMA, and 911. I was a founding board member of the Pottawattamie County Trails Committee and believe it will help to transform our county for recreation, fitness and economic development in our communities.
I believe that we can capitalize on being close to the metro area. Our county parks system, bicycle trails, small town restaurants, wineries, antique shops and events throughout our county are a big draw.
What challenges do you see the county facing in the next four years?
All of our towns struggle with roads funding and the county is no different. I believe better roads will bring more housing, which brings more economic development and an expanded tax base without raising taxes. LMI (low and moderate income) housing helps to keep young people in our communities and children in our schools.
Iowa has a great “quality of life” factor for raising families which helps our schools. Iowa has the best workforce anywhere, we have the two interstate systems though Pottawattamie County and great small towns. Combine that and we are poised to grow our tax base without raising taxes.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the county? Would you be in favor or against a countywide mask mandate? Why or why not?
Getting through the pandemic has been a learning experience that the county and all of our cities are struggling with. 2021 will most-likely bring lower income levels, causing some property taxes to lag behind — which in turn affects budgeting everywhere.
How will the county have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
We cannot print money so we need balanced budgets. Many budget items are locked in, which makes spreading the money harder. We need a common sense approach to budgeting. Our county workers are a major source of knowledge in regards to how we can save taxpayer dollars that will help get through this awful period.
I cannot say what way to go with masks and lockdowns, as there are so many differing views — we all have to do what we feel is correct for each of us as we are Americans and we are smart people.
I have the ability to work with boards and groups within the structures of our government. Being mayor for nine years has been a very good learning experience, each person and group has perimeters to work in and all have their say in what way this happens. I am proud to have been the mayor of Crescent and to work with each person on these boards.
Supervisor Tim Wichman, 61, rural Pottawattamie County, self-employed
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for re-election.
I am running for re-election to represent all 93,000 residents of Pottawattamie County. When I ran in 2016 I made my focus on four areas: fiscal management, recreation, economic development and our road infrastructure. I will maintain focus on those areas.
Fiscal management — We have been able to maintain or lower the mill levy each year I have been on the board. Pottawattamie County is in a good and stable financial position with a Moody’s rating of Aaa.
Recreation — We have made improvements in four of our county parks with more improvements planned for next year.
Economic development — We have increased the tax base partnering with Advance Southwest Iowa including over $100 million in capital investment and 300 jobs.
Road infrastructure — We have partnered with seven cities on road projects and made improvements with our seal coat projects.
What challenges do you see the county facing in the next four years?
Housing, infrastructure, and workforce. We continue to work with developers on housing opportunities in the county with an emphasis on partnering with infrastructure issues. We are currently in the final phase of the development of an industrial park with assistance from a state RISE grant. This industrial park has the potential to add $17 million to the tax base.
Pottawattamie County needs to be a partner with businesses, Iowa Western Community College, the Chamber of Commerce and our cities to provide the training for our workforce to keep up with the ever-changing technical world we live in.
What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the county? Would you be in favor or against a countywide mask mandate? Why or why not?
Pottawattamie County Public Health has partnered with Jennie Edmundson Hospital, CHI Health Systems, All Care and other health care professionals before Pottawattamie County had our first case. The Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments, Emergency Management Agency and local business have also been instrumental in the plan to address this pandemic.
We continue to provide business and the public the information needed to lower the curve of cases. We need the public and business to continue to social distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask in public. The information provided to the Board of Supervisors was that the board does not have the authority to implement a countywide mask mandate.
How will the county have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?
Pottawattamie County has been able to secure funding from CARES Funds and other grants to cover the expenses incurred to date. We will continue to seek other funding as this pandemic continues and provide the necessary funding to address those needs that arise. Throughout the pandemic we have constantly monitored our local option sales tax (LOST) revenue and our gas tax and have not seen much change in those funds.
Gaming revenue is close to recovering to the pre-COVID level as well. Again, Pottawattamie County is in a good financial position and I am confident we can provide the needs of our residents until we have a successful vaccine.
I ask for your vote to represent you for another four years!
