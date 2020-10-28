Election 2020: Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidates Q&A

Pottawattamie County needs to be a partner with businesses, Iowa Western Community College, the Chamber of Commerce and our cities to provide the training for our workforce to keep up with the ever-changing technical world we live in.

What, if anything is needed, could be done to better combat COVID-19 in the county? Would you be in favor or against a countywide mask mandate? Why or why not?

Pottawattamie County Public Health has partnered with Jennie Edmundson Hospital, CHI Health Systems, All Care and other health care professionals before Pottawattamie County had our first case. The Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments, Emergency Management Agency and local business have also been instrumental in the plan to address this pandemic.

We continue to provide business and the public the information needed to lower the curve of cases. We need the public and business to continue to social distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask in public. The information provided to the Board of Supervisors was that the board does not have the authority to implement a countywide mask mandate.

How will the county have to adjust to the ongoing/potential budget ramifications of COVID-19?