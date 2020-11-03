 Skip to main content
Election 2020: Shea, Wichman win seats on Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors
Election 2020: Shea, Wichman win seats on Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Pottawattamie County voters picked Republicans Brian Shea and Tim Wichman to represent them on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors during the next four years.

With all 40 precincts counted, newcomer Shea led all vote-getters with 23,787 votes, or 31.68% of the total, followed by Wichman with 23,019 votes, or 30.66%. Democrats Lisa Lima and Fran Parr fell short of the votes needed to win a seat, with 15,225 votes, or 20.28%, and 12,943 votes, or 17.24%, respectively. Parr also ran for a seat on the board in 2018.

It will be the first term on the board for Shea, who has been mayor of Crescent for nine years and served on the Crescent City Council before that. A longtime business owner, he has operated Shady Shea Landscapes for the past 30 years.

Shea helped spearhead the veterans monument project with bronze eagle on the south entrance to town and has volunteered for other city activities. He has served as a board member for the Western Iowa Development Association, Emergency Management Agency and Pottawattamie County Communications Center. He was a founding board member of the Pottawattamie County Trails Committee.

Shea could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

It will be the second straight term on the board for Wichman, who is currently chairman. He previously served a four-year stint on the board and six years on the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education. He ran unsuccessfully for the Iowa House of Representatives in 2004.

Wichman sees his re-election as a vote to stay the course. He felt the issues that resonated with voters were the following:

“I think our economic development opportunities, improvement of roads, improvement of parks and the ability to make sure that we keep the mill levy the same or lower it -- fiscal responsibility,” he said. “There were four issues I ran on in 2016: economic development, fiscal management, improving our parks and improving our roads. I’m not going to deviate from any of those.”

Wichman said partnering with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Western Community College, Advance Southwest Iowa, Council Bluffs Industrial Foundation, City of Council Bluffs and City of Carter Lake will help the area generate more economic development.

Brian Shea

Tim Wichman

