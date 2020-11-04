Election 2020: Siegrist returns to Iowa House

In House District 16, Brent Siegrist will return to the Iowa House of Representatives more than 17 years after he left.
Siegrist, the former Republican Speaker of the House, received 6,615 votes to win the Iowa House 16 race with 50.7% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
"I’m humbled that the citizens thought that I could do the job," Siegrist said.
Siegrist said he'll hit the ground running, as he knows how the Capitol works from his earlier time in office. He also spent the past two years as a lobbyist representing the City of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Community School District, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Western Community College and Pottawattamie County.
Democrat Jen Pellant finished with 5,888 votes, good for 45.1%. Libertarian Robert Fairchild finished third with 540 votes, 4.1% of ballots cast.
District 16 includes west-central and southwest Council Bluffs extending toward Valley View Drive and a portion of northeast Council Bluffs. Siegrist will replace Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican who is retiring after five terms and 10 years in the House.
Siegrist was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1984 and served until 2002. His last 10 years in the House were in leadership positions, split between serving as majority leader or speaker of the House. He left the House to run for Congress, losing to Steve King in the Republican primary. King will leave Congress after losing the 4th District primary in June.
Siegrist, who taught school for 18 years, was named executive director of the Iowa Area Education Agency in 2003 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2018.
Siegrist said he'll leave both roles. His last Board of Trustees meeting will come in December. The board will then appoint a replacement, who will be up for election in the next cycle.
"That’s the bittersweet part of this. I love serving on the board," Siegrist said. "But it's time to move forward. I’ll be talking to leadership tomorrow and figure out what committees I want to serve on."
Siegrist said he expects because of his past leadership positions he'll be able to get the committees he wants.
Looking forward to the January legislative session.
"The pandemic, we’ll have to see where we’re at with that. We’ll have to make sure we maintain a strong budget," he said. "My priorities are and continue to be -- funding education and doing what we can for workforce development. I’m looking forward to working with chamber and local businesses on that."
"I’m going to dive in on quality of life stuff," he continued, mentioning looking at putting gambling funds toward Iowa Department of Natural Resources projects for parks and recreation across the state.
Pellant, a political newcomer, is a Council Bluffs native who returned home after working in Chicago. She moved back in 2018 and worked as a field organizer with the Democratic presidential campaign of former Maryland Rep. John Delaney before running for office herself.
"Obviously the results weren’t what we hoped. But I’m proud of the campaign. I’m proud of the number of volunteers that we had, the grassroots fundraising that we were able to do and just marshalling the resources to compete in this district," Pellant said. "We knew going in we had a disadvantage in the registration numbers. We just tried to get out there and fight for every vote. Of course we would have loved to be able to campaign door to door and really talk to folks in the community about what we wanted to do. But with the pandemic that just wasn’t possible. But in the end we came up a little short."
Pellant said she plans to stay active, advocating for working families in the community, though she noted, "I don’t know what’s next or what form that’ll take."
