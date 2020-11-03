Election Day: Millions nationwide head to the polls today

From the AP: “There’s never been a presidential race in history in which all votes are counted on election night. It’s just not physically possible to instantly count that many ballots — possibly as many as 150 million on the night of Nov. 3.

“Media organizations, including The Associated Press, declare winners in thousands of races on election night based on the results that are in, voter surveys and other political data.

“But in a close race, more of the vote may need to be counted before the AP can call a winner.”

Sorting out the Senate majority could take weeks or more, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported due to election law quirks in the states of Georgia and Louisiana, where a total of three seats are up for grabs, it is possible that the fate of the current 53-47 Republican majority will remain unknown for weeks to come.

Both states require a Senate candidate to capture over 50% of the vote in order to win outright on Nov. 3. If not, the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff election, which Louisiana will hold Dec. 5 and Georgia has scheduled for Jan. 5.

— Ryan J. Foley and Nicholas Riccardi of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.