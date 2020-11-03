Election Day: Millions nationwide head to the polls today

Turnout in the 2020 election is expected to be high.
The Daily Nonpareil will work to get the outcome of local races into Wednesday's paper, if unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office are in ahead of press time.
Early vote counting started Monday
County election boards began counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa on Monday, racing toward a Tuesday night deadline to have those votes tabulated, the Associated Press reported.
Nearly 956,000 people had sent in their ballots by mail, dropped them off at auditor’s offices or voted early in person as of Monday morning. The AP noted that is more than half of the likely total statewide turnout, which is expected to exceed 1.6 million.
In all 99 counties, bipartisan election boards could begin counting the absentee votes on Monday as allowed by state law, the AP reported. Some were planning to work all day and late into the evening before reconvening Tuesday.
Iowa law calls on counties to take steps to have absentee ballots counted by 10 p.m. on Election Night, an hour after polls will close Tuesday. But mailed ballots that are postmarked by Monday and arrive by noon on Nov. 9 will be counted as they arrive.
County officials told the AP they are confident that, barring an equipment failure, power outage or some other unexpected problem, the boards will complete the counting by 10 p.m. on Tuesday as recommended by state law.
“Even though this has been an unprecedented year, as always, Iowa’s county auditors are positioned to deliver this election in the same manner as they have for years; providing all citizens of Iowa a safe, fair, timely and accurate election,” Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, president of the Iowa Association of County Auditors, said in a release from the association.
Iowa sets new voter registration high
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office reported Monday that the state set an all-time record for voter registration with 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state. That number could increase today, as Iowa is among the states that allows same-day registration.
The registration total includes 557,919 voters in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa. That includes 200,223 Democrats, 189,253 Republicans, 162,848 no party voters and 5,595 members of other parties.
Waiting on results
Nationally, it’s possible, if not likely, the country won’t know the outcome of the presidential election on Tuesday night because of high turnout and a high number of mail-in votes, fueled in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the AP: “There’s never been a presidential race in history in which all votes are counted on election night. It’s just not physically possible to instantly count that many ballots — possibly as many as 150 million on the night of Nov. 3.
“Media organizations, including The Associated Press, declare winners in thousands of races on election night based on the results that are in, voter surveys and other political data.
“But in a close race, more of the vote may need to be counted before the AP can call a winner.”
Sorting out the Senate majority could take weeks or more, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported due to election law quirks in the states of Georgia and Louisiana, where a total of three seats are up for grabs, it is possible that the fate of the current 53-47 Republican majority will remain unknown for weeks to come.
Both states require a Senate candidate to capture over 50% of the vote in order to win outright on Nov. 3. If not, the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff election, which Louisiana will hold Dec. 5 and Georgia has scheduled for Jan. 5.
— Ryan J. Foley and Nicholas Riccardi of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
