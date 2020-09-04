Ernst attending Pott. County Republican Party's Lincoln-Reagan Day dinner

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, is attending tonight’s Pottawattamie County Republican Party's Lincoln-Reagan Day dinner, according to Melissa Deatsch, Ernst’s press secretary.
The event is being held at Treynor Community Center, 11 West Main St. in Treynor.
Tickets for the dinner are $45 each, and will be held at the door. Membership in the Pottawattamie County GOP Century Club is $100, which entitles members to two tickets to the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and recognition in the program. Payment may be made to the Pottawattamie County Republican Party, Post Office Box 852, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 51502.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is serving as the event's keynote speaker.
