Ernst touts 'rebuilt military' and COVID-19 response, while criticizing Greenfield in Council Bluffs stop

Newton was referring to a reporting from the Iowa Capitol Dispatch and AP regarding a district court ruling from two weeks ago that directs the Federal Election Commission to act on a complaint filed by an election watchdog group against a political nonprofit group connected to Ernst's campaign that did not register as a political committee nor disclose its donors.

Ernst and Greenfield are joined on the ballot by Libertarian Rick Stewart and Independent Suzanne Herzog.

While speaking with media, Ernst said she was happy to be on the stump after spending much of the past few weeks focused on work in Congress, including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Asked what the next steps would be if the Affordable Care Act is struck down in the high court -- justices will hear arguments on the constitutionality of the law on Nov. 10 -- Ernst said, "Congress must do their job should that happen, and we don't know if that'll happen."

"We have to find a way to protect people with pre-existing conditions," Ernst said, noting a plan she's supported in the past provides a, "federal and state-level backstop for those that have the most medically-complex situations or those with pre-existing conditions. Are there plans available to put into action? Yes there are."