Ernst touts 'rebuilt military' and COVID-19 response, while criticizing Greenfield in Council Bluffs stop

A bus emblazoned with Sen. Joni Ernst's name and campaign slogans rolled into Council Bluffs Wednesday afternoon, part of a tour of the state in the final days of the election as the first-term senator faces a close re-election race.
Speaking at the Pottawattamie County GOP headquarters, the Iowa Republican told a crowd of around 30 people that over the past four years, President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate have provided tax relief and rebuilt the military -- Ernst is a retired Iowa Army National Guard lieutenant colonel.
She also touted the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country is moving "safely and responsibly forward." The senator said the country should not return to the shutdowns enacted in some states earlier in the year.
"Folks, I am going to lead us through the pandemic ... I am a fighter. I am going to lead us through these difficult times," said Ernst, who grew up and still lives on a Red Oak farm. "I am not afraid to call him up and say, 'Hey Mr. President, this is what we need in Iowa.' And he always takes my calls."
A second COVID-19 stimulus bill is stalled in Congress amid fighting among Republicans Democrats. Speaking to media after her speech, Ernst said the package features a number of programs that both parties agree on.
Congress has adjourned and is scheduled to return to work the week of Nov. 9.
"I'm hopeful that after the election we can come back together and get something done," Ernst told reporters.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed more than 227,000 Americans as most states in the country continue seeing a rise in cases and positivity rates.
During her speech, Ernst said the country had a "booming" economy before the pandemic hit, while also noting the 2017 tax bill provided relief to many Iowans.
Ernst criticized her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, throughout her remarks, tying her to liberal ideas -- including extreme environmental policies, less funding for policy and stricter gun laws. Ernst also connected her opponent to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California, a frequent target of Republicans, and outside funding groups -- Ernst said Greenfield is "funded by coastal elites."
"This race, this fight, is so important," she said, eliciting "boos" and an "eww" at the mention of donations from San Francisco, New York City and Washington D.C.
"Who's values will she stand for?" Ernst asked the crowd.
The Lee Des Moines Bureau reported Tuesday that according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, roughly $147 million has been spent on the Senate race, with outside spending favoring Greenfield. Groups supporting the Democratic candidate spent nearly $81 million, while groups supporting Ernst have spent nearly $64 million.
Greenfield's campaign told the Nonpareil Wednesday its fundraising is backed by tens of thousands of contributions from Iowans in all 99 counties. Campaign representatives noted that in the third quarter, the candidate's average online donation was a little more $30, with more than 95% of donations in the quarter $100 or less.
"Our grassroots-powered campaign is running the most expansive mobilization effort in Iowa Senate history -- all without taking a single dime from corporate PACs, as verified by independent fact-checkers. While Theresa has a plan to end political corruption, ban corporate PACs and get big money out of politics, Sen. Ernst has no plan after spending six years in Washington selling out Iowans to her corporate PAC donors," Greenfield for Iowa Communications Director Sam Newton said in a statement provided to the Nonpareil. "In fact, a federal judge just ruled that the FEC must take action after nonpartisan watchdogs called out Senator Ernst for illegally coordinating with a dark money group set up by her own top aides."
Newton was referring to a reporting from the Iowa Capitol Dispatch and AP regarding a district court ruling from two weeks ago that directs the Federal Election Commission to act on a complaint filed by an election watchdog group against a political nonprofit group connected to Ernst's campaign that did not register as a political committee nor disclose its donors.
Ernst and Greenfield are joined on the ballot by Libertarian Rick Stewart and Independent Suzanne Herzog.
While speaking with media, Ernst said she was happy to be on the stump after spending much of the past few weeks focused on work in Congress, including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Asked what the next steps would be if the Affordable Care Act is struck down in the high court -- justices will hear arguments on the constitutionality of the law on Nov. 10 -- Ernst said, "Congress must do their job should that happen, and we don't know if that'll happen."
"We have to find a way to protect people with pre-existing conditions," Ernst said, noting a plan she's supported in the past provides a, "federal and state-level backstop for those that have the most medically-complex situations or those with pre-existing conditions. Are there plans available to put into action? Yes there are."
Greenfield tweeted on Monday that, "Health care is on the ballot." Democrats have criticized Republicans for not having a plan in place should the ACA be repealed, which could remove protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
Ernst was joined on the bus tour by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The pair both described a close relationship. Then the Montgomery County auditor, Ernst replaced Reynolds in the Iowa State Senate in a special election in 2011 when then-Gov. Terry Branstad tapped Reynolds as his lieutenant governor.
State Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs introduced the pair. Dawson, who faces Democrat Steve Gorman of Council Bluffs in the 2020 election, answered a question regarding Ernst's lack of remarks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Omaha on Tuesday night -- Ernst had already committed to speak at an event for Dawson that night.
Ernst was scheduled to move on to Atlantic and then head toward central Iowa as the tour continued Wednesday, with plans to make stops through the election.
And Ernst's wasn't the only campaign stop in Council Bluffs on the day. Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-1st, stopped at Bayliss Park to stump for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a "Soul of the Nation" early vote bus tour.
The Lee Des Moines Bureau reported Greenfield temporarily halted her campaign’s statewide bus tour on Wednesday after it was revealed that some campaign staffers came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.
