Fate of old St. Patrick's Church site remains in purgatory

“Every project we looked at related to this site met those objectives, the plan we’ve come up with highlights all three of those,” he said. “It provides a pretty great outdoor recreation space in the middle of an urban environment.”

Tointon said the Y offered a variety of parties the chance to give their proposals for the property, with the requirement it met all three goals.

“We didn’t receive any proposals that met those three goals,” he said. “Without at least making it through that understanding, we weren’t able to advance any of those. I don’t want to speak to every proposal. It’s not fair to us to take every proposal and dice it up for why or why we didn’t.”

Garst said The 712 Initiative was in touch with a private developer interested in converting the church into apartments, with 712 providing some assistance on covering the cost. The developer was willing to share parking spaces with the Y for overflow parking, Garst said.

“It would’ve expanded the economic tax base, addressed the city’s need for housing, preserved an architectural structure, doubled parking spots and increased play area. Our plan would have been less invasive of traffic flow for neighborhood,” Garst said. “There was another option for this.”