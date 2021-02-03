Final phase of West Broadway reconstruction set to begin

“It’ll be good to be done, because it’s a tremendous amount of work. But I think the finished product will be something the city can be proud of,” Cox said. “I think a lot of people have noticed. That drive into the city is much improved. It really puts our best foot forward to our neighbors and represents the city well.”

According to information from the city, the first portion of work, from April through June, will focus on the two southern lanes of the roadway, with the northern lanes split for two-way traffic. From July to September, construction will focus on the northern lanes, with the southern lanes open. No two adjacent intersections will be closed at one time.

The city said business access will be available through existing driveways and existing detours on Avenue B and Second Avenue.

From April through September, through traffic on 16th Street will be detoured. Northbound 16th Street will have marked detours on Second Avenue, 13th Street and Avenue B, while southbound 16th Street will have marked detours on Avenue G, Eighth Street and Second Avenue.

Cox noted that business access will remain during that time. And the intersection will not be closed the entire time.