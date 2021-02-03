Final phase of West Broadway reconstruction set to begin

And now we enter endgame — the fifth and final stage of West Broadway reconstruction will soon begin.
City officials said Monday the work is set to start in April on 15th through 19th Streets. The reconstruction will include the replacement of pavement, traffic signals, street lights, sidewalks and storm sewers with drainage improvements. The city is also installing fiber systems during the project, according to Mayor Matt Walsh.
The fifth segment work will cost about $8,984,000, Walsh said. Watch a video about the work at wbreconstruction.com/segment5.html.
The West Broadway Reconstruction Project, which when completed will have improved West Broadway from 35th to 15th Streets, will have a price tag of about $47 million, according to City Engineer Matt Cox. That includes $38 million in city funds, of which $20 million came from the state when it transferred jurisdiction of West Broadway — then also part of U.S. Highway 6 — to the city.
Council Bluffs Water Works chipped in $1.5 million for water line improvements, while the Iowa West Foundation granted $7.5 million for aesthetic improvements. Those streetscape improvements include streetscape amenities including decorative pedestrian lights, brick paver bands behind the curbs and at intersections, ornamental fencing, ornamental arms for street lights, concrete pavers in crosswalks, decorative paving in the center turn lane and at key intersections, neighborhood masonry columns and trees.
“It’ll be good to be done, because it’s a tremendous amount of work. But I think the finished product will be something the city can be proud of,” Cox said. “I think a lot of people have noticed. That drive into the city is much improved. It really puts our best foot forward to our neighbors and represents the city well.”
According to information from the city, the first portion of work, from April through June, will focus on the two southern lanes of the roadway, with the northern lanes split for two-way traffic. From July to September, construction will focus on the northern lanes, with the southern lanes open. No two adjacent intersections will be closed at one time.
The city said business access will be available through existing driveways and existing detours on Avenue B and Second Avenue.
From April through September, through traffic on 16th Street will be detoured. Northbound 16th Street will have marked detours on Second Avenue, 13th Street and Avenue B, while southbound 16th Street will have marked detours on Avenue G, Eighth Street and Second Avenue.
Cox noted that business access will remain during that time. And the intersection will not be closed the entire time.
“If you’re on 16th traveling, there’s a time you won’t won’t be able to cross West Broadway,” he said.
The aesthetic improvements are slated for November.
This segment will not have medians, which were removed from plans by the city council one last time in January of 2020. The issue was a thorny one in the city for multiple years.
“It’s been a struggle, there’s been some controversy,” Walsh said. “No medians in this section.”
The mayor said the reconstruction project is paying dividends already.
“It’ll be nice to get it behind us, get it open. I think it’ll improve the aesthetics of West Broadway,” Walsh said. “We’ve already seen some development interest in that area that was in no small part driven by the fact that Broadway got cleaned up. I think it’ll be great for the city.”