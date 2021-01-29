 Skip to main content
First Legislative Coffee today
First Legislative Coffee today

Sen. Tom Shipley answers a question during a session of Legislative Coffee at Wilson Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

The first virtual Legislative Coffee hosted by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will be held today.

The Zoom event will run from noon to 1 p.m., with Chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp moderating, according to the chamber.

The 2021 Legislative Coffee season will be held over Zoom. Additional events are planned on Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30.

Registration is required. Go to councilbluffsiowa.com for more information.

