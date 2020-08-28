'Flying Our Colors' license plate, with proceeds for flood relief, to be available starting in September

Iowans will soon have another license plate option, one that will benefit flood relief efforts in the state.

The “Flying Our Colors” license plate are set to be available in mid-September, according to Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa and Pottawattamie County Treasurer Lea Voss. The specialty plate fee — $35 for the initial issuance and $10 for renewals — will go toward the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board for the next three years, rather than the general fund. After three years, the Iowa Legislature will have the option to renew the funding diversion or end it.

Hanusa noted that while the funds from the plates are currently scheduled to go toward flood relief for three years, the plates will be available in perpetuity.

“I have had people say to me ‘Hey when are we going to be able to get that?’” said Hanusa, who spearheaded the effort in the Legislature. “It’s a plate a lot of people really want. With the added bonus that they’re doing something good by providing flood relief as well.”

“Flying Our Colors” finished a close second in a 2017 statewide vote held by the Iowa Department of Transportation to establish a new standard license plate. Hanusa, who will not seek re-election after five terms in the House, represents District 16 in Council Bluffs.