Gorman, Peterson, Hunter, Danielsen advance in primary

Peterson said he has three plans for Council Bluffs if elected to the City Council -- responsible economic development, fiscal responsibility and being an advocate for families in Council Bluffs. Another focus Peterson has is removing barriers for small businesses and creating environments within the city that will attract talent and visitors to the community.

Hunter received 382 votes (18.63%) and said he’s excited to get to work and continue the campaign.

“I’m planning to engage with as many people as I can in the community until the general election,” Hunter said. “I’m hoping to encourage people to come out and vote.”

Hunter said he is running for City Council to make sure younger generations have opportunities in the community including being able to find work, own their own homes and live in a city that reflects their values. He wants to focus on how the city will attract businesses and see the opportunities those businesses will provide community members.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danielsen received 371 votes (18.09%) and it feels awesome to be one of the final four and that she has some steps in place to continue the campaign until the general election.