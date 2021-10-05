 Skip to main content
Gorman, Peterson, Hunter, Danielsen advance in primary
20191009_new_primary_3 (copy)

Election stickers

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

After the City Council primary election Tuesday, four out of the seven candidates are moving on to the general election.

Retired firefighter Steve Gorman, Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and health care professional Lindsey Danielsen took the top four spots, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office.

Gorman finished with 551 votes (26.86% of ballots), followed by Peterson’s 476 (23.21%), Hunter’s 382 (18.63%) and Danielsen’s 371 (18.09%).

Nursing student Alex Kite finished fifth with 142 votes, followed by small business owner Jerry Meckna’s 64. Tyler Waters finished with 51.

A total of 1,188 voters cast a ballot out of the city’s 30,904 registered voters. The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors will canvas the election at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Two seats are available, with no incumbents running. Council members Melissa Head and Mike Wolf are not seeking re-election.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

